The British Army is risking giving Beijing a real-time window into its battlefield operations via Chinese-made 3D printers, an expert has warned, as ministers escalate concerns about Chinese state espionage.

The British army is using Chinese-made 3D printers to build weapons but security experts have warned of the dangers of relying on Beijing's technology. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Britain risks handing Beijing a “live feed” of sensitive industrial and defence data through its reliance on Chinese-made 3D printers, a leading European manufacturer has warned.

Josef Průša, Founder and CEO of Prusa Research, writing exclusively for LBC Opinion, said the UK must treat 3D-printing technology as "strategic infrastructure", warning that China's near-total control of the global market poses a security threat comparable to the Huawei 5G controversy. Chinese companies now produce more than 90 per cent of the world's desktop 3D printers, after Beijing designated additive manufacturing a priority industry under its Made in China 2025 strategy. According to Průša, that dominance is not just industrial but geopolitical, granting the Chinese state access to the data these machines quietly collect. "Every 3D printer is in fact a little computer," he wrote. "It stores and transmits information about what it creates. If a printer is Chinese-made, it is, by law, connected to a government that routinely positions itself against Western strategic interests."

The British Army has started to use 3D printers in the field. Picture: MoD

Průša said a US tech firm recently discovered more than 100 gigabytes of operational data being transmitted from its printers to servers in China overnight, warning that the same risk applies to British universities, research labs and even military units. British Army teams are increasingly deploying 3D printers in the field to manufacture drone components and parts for rapid repairs. According to Průša, these devices could reveal supply-chain gaps, material shortages or even geolocation metadata to the Chinese Communist Party. “In a real wartime scenario, the implications are huge,” he wrote. “If your printers are Chinese, you are effectively giving Beijing a live feed of where your weaknesses lie.” His warning comes as the Government faces fresh pressure over Chinese interference following a stark MI5 alert to MPs, peers and parliamentary staff.