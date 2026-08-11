Nabizada came to Scotland after working for the US, Danish and UK militaries – primarily as an interpreter – in his homeland of Afghanistan

Abdul Nabizada, 36, was sentenced to seven years in prison and he was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely after being found guilty of rape. Picture: Police Scotland

By Georgia Rowe

A former translator for the British Army, who became a taxi driver after arriving in Scotland from Afghanistan, has been sentenced to seven years in prison after raping a teenage passenger.

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Abdul Nabizada, 36, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday after being found guilty at a trial last month. It was established that Nabizada failed to drive a 19-year-old taxi passenger back to her home after a night out in November 2021. Instead, he took her mobile phone from her and drove her to a secluded area of Joppa, near Edinburgh, and attacked her. The court previously heard Nabizada detained the victim against her will, seized her mobile phone from her possession, touched her body, and struggled with her. He then raped her. Read more: Man, 25, shot dead outside south London pub - as police launch murder investigation Read more: Student police officer, 23, charged with raping and kidnapping woman while off-duty on Saturday night

Abdul Nabizada, 36, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday after being found guilty at a trial last month. Picture: Alamy

The victim managed to escape from the vehicle and contacted friends, who found her distressed and frightened a short time later. CCTV footage from Queens Bay Crescent then showed Nabizada repeatedly returning to the area after the attack. Judge John Morris KC called it a “crime of opportunism”. He said: “The jury has unanimously convicted you of committing a serious sexual assault on a vulnerable woman. “The offence is an extremely serious one.” He told Nabizada that his crime has had a “long-lasting impact” on the victim, which she described in a victim impact statement. “[She] was particularly vulnerable because she was intoxicated and that should have been obvious to you,” Judge Morris continued.

CCTV footage from Queens Bay Crescent then showed Nabizada repeatedly returning to the area after the attack. . Picture: Google Maps

“The [assault] occurred when you were responsible for transporting her home.” Nabizada continued to deny his guilt, and defence lawyer David Taylor told the court how he came to Scotland after working for the US, Danish and UK militaries – primarily as an interpreter – in his homeland of Afghanistan. The court was told he currently has indefinite leave to remain in the UK, and had applied for British citizenship. Mr Taylor said Nabizada is now concerned about the possibility of deportation in light of his conviction. Judge Morris said he had taken into account the number of positive references submitted on behalf of Nabizada ahead of sentencing. He also considered the fact that Nabizada had no prior convictions, and that he was a “family man” with four children. Judge Morris sentenced Nabizada to seven years in prison and he was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Nabizada came to Scotland after working for the US, Danish and UK militaries – primarily as an interpreter – in his homeland of Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy