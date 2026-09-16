British Army to get Ukraine-tested ‘spy’ drones in deal worth up to £400m

The FOXE-NATO drones from Evolve Dynamics, based in Hampshire. These weigh less than 250g and include infrared cameras for use at night. Picture: MoD

By EJ Ward

British soldiers are to receive new surveillance drones already used in Ukraine under a deal worth up to £400 million, as the Army moves to replace its ageing Watchkeeper aircraft and give troops a clearer picture of threats on the battlefield.

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The contract with Tekever will initially provide six AR5 drones, with the fleet potentially expanding to 24 by 2029. A separate £16 million deal is delivering 1,025 smaller drones, including aircraft light enough to weigh less than 250g and equipped with infrared cameras for use at night. Together, the programmes are intended to help soldiers spot threats and give commanders the intelligence they need to make decisions before troops come into danger. The smaller aircraft will provide real-time information close to the frontline, while the larger AR5 drones will carry out surveillance over longer distances and for longer periods. The AR5 can carry up to 50kg of cameras and sensors. The new aircraft will be built at a factory in Swindon, with the Ministry of Defence saying the contract will help support more than 1,000 highly skilled jobs across Tekever’s UK operations by 2030.

The replacement follows the costly failure of Watchkeeper, a £1.35 billion programme that promised to transform the Army’s battlefield surveillance but became mired in delays, crashes and technical problems before being scrapped. As LBC previously reported, the cost rose from an initial £700 million, while eight of its 54 aircraft were lost in crashes. Despite being marketed as an all-weather system, its performance in poor conditions became a persistent concern, with training moved as far afield as Ascension Island because of difficulties operating in British weather. The problems went beyond the aircraft themselves, with shortages of trained pilots and a development process reportedly weighed down by 1,910 individual requirements. While smaller, cheaper drones were proving their worth in Ukraine, Britain was left abandoning a programme that had consumed more than a billion pounds, putting pressure on the Ministry of Defence to show its latest investment will deliver equipment soldiers can actually rely on.

The Tekever AR5 deal starts with an initial order of six drones, rising to up to 24 by 2029. Picture: MoD

Defence Readiness and Industry Minister Luke Pollard announced the deals at Defence Vehicle Dynamics, the UK’s biennial land warfare exhibition. He said the investment would improve the Army’s ability to identify threats and act on intelligence. “Our soldiers deserve the best technology, and that's what we're delivering. From small drones giving troops eyes on the enemy, to the AR5 offering commanders better intelligence over the battlefield, we're transforming the Army's ability to see, understand and act first. “This is defence procurement that backs British industry, creates skilled jobs and keeps our Armed Forces ahead of our adversaries.”