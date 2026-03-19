British military officers have been dispatched to the US to help the American military plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after Donald Trump bemoaned a lack of support from Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

British military officers have been dispatched to the US to help the American military plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after Donald Trump bemoaned a lack of support from Sir Keir Starmer.

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The Times reports that UK military planners have been dispatched to US Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida to help plot a route to unblocking the key shipping lane. Iran's military action in the lane saw oil prices surge to $110-per-barrel on Wednesday. The experts are helping to develop a strategy to help tankers navigate through the chokepoint, which is feared to contain mines. Read More: Two men charged with national security offences after allegedly 'spying on Jews for Iran' Read More: UK will buy more missiles for forces in Middle East as US-Israel war on Iran continues

Israel struck Iran's South Pars gas field on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

The revelation of British assistances comes after US President Trump said he was "disappointed" in Sir Keir Starmer for not backing his invasion with UK military might. The team of planners include the first sea lord, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, and has seen options for helping unblock the lane presented to British ministers. The UK is unlikely to send Royal Navy ships to escort vessels while the Iran war is carrying on. Wednesday saw attacks on the world's largest liquid natural gas (LNG) facility by Iran, after Israel struck Iran's South Pars gas field.

The revelation of British assistances comes after US President Trump said he was "disappointed" in Sir Keir Starmer for not backing his invasion with UK military might. Picture: Getty

The attack on South Pars was supported by President Trump, but he has said to have ruled out strikes on more Iranian energy sites. In the wake of the attack, the regime in Tehran has warned sites in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to evacuate because they have become "direct and legitimate targets". Defence minister Luke Pollard said on Wednesday that reopening the Strait of Hormuz was “absolutely vital for global trade, for our energy security, for the UK and for our partners in the region”.

Defence minister Luke Pollard said on Wednesday that reopening the Strait of Hormuz was “absolutely vital for global trade, for our energy security, for the UK and for our partners in the region”. Picture: Getty