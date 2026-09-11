A popular British Bakery that regularly sees customers queueing around the block for its freshly baked goods has been 'banned from Borough Market' for 'being too successful', its founder has claimed.

Taking to social media to vent his frustration after the bakery was given marching orders by the market, which is a registered charity, founder Matthew Jones claimed the 'devastating' decision will culminate in the loss of 83 jobs.

The bakery, famed for its fluffy sourdough loaves and creme-filled doughnuts, moved into the central London location

But now the bakery has been told to "wind down operations" by the market after it announced its set to open new franchises in New York, alongside outlets in the Middle East and Asia.

"Borough Market has informed us that Bread Ahead has to leave the estate," Mr Jones told followers on Instagram.

"The reason the charity gave us is that we've been too successful because we're franchised internationally."

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