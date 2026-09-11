British bakery Bread Ahead 'banned from Borough Market for being too successful'
The popular bakery, which regularly has queues snaking around the market, have just been told they must leave Borough Market
A popular British Bakery that regularly sees customers queueing around the block for its freshly baked goods has been 'banned from Borough Market' for 'being too successful', its founder has claimed.
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Taking to social media to vent his frustration after the bakery was given marching orders by the market, which is a registered charity, founder Matthew Jones claimed the 'devastating' decision will culminate in the loss of 83 jobs.
The bakery, famed for its fluffy sourdough loaves and creme-filled doughnuts, moved into the central London location
But now the bakery has been told to "wind down operations" by the market after it announced its set to open new franchises in New York, alongside outlets in the Middle East and Asia.
"Borough Market has informed us that Bread Ahead has to leave the estate," Mr Jones told followers on Instagram.
"The reason the charity gave us is that we've been too successful because we're franchised internationally."
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"Now, I don't understand this," he continues. "I thought being successful was the whole reason for opening a business in the first place?"
Alongside Borough Market, the bakery's UK locations include Wembley and Leicester Square, with a new franchise set to open imminently in Harpenden.
Explaining his route into baking, Mr Mattews said: "I left the school at 15, worked as a chef for 30 years.... I built a business from nothing.
"I've never borrowed a penny in my life. I'm bootstrapped to this business," he told his followers.
"It's unbelievable," he continued. "The devastating effect, if they pull this through, it would mean the loss of 83 jobs in London. It would mean the loss of a business there.
"It's incomprehensible. The stress that I'm under right now; my god. I'm waiting for a response - we've had a bit of legal back and forth. But goodness me."
It comes as Andy Burnham pushed to rejuvenate high streets across the country.
Borough Market has been contacted by LBC for comment.