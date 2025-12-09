Experts say the "premium" on UK bonds is about to end in a boost for the Chancellor

High borrowing costs since the election have cost British taxpayers £7 billion, but experts say the "premium" is about to end in a boost for beleaguered Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) found the UK had seen "uniquely high" borrowing costs when compared to other advanced countries, with yields on government bonds - also known as gilts - having risen steadily since Labour came into power in the summer of 2024. Yields on gilts, which move counter to the price of bonds, were up to 80 basis points higher than competitors since the election, costing the taxpayer between £2 billion and £7 billion a year, the IPPR said. Repeated bouts of sell-offs had put gilts under pressure, it found, calculating that, at the peak, UK Government borrowing costs were six times more expensive than before the pandemic. Read more: Reeves must apologise for 'misleading country about Budget' as Tories ask MPs to back censure of Chancellor Read more: Starmer wants curbs on human rights laws from European allies in bid to toughen up UK borders

Former prime minister Liz Truss and her disastrous mini-budget saw gilts yields surge in September 2022. Picture: Getty

Former prime minister Liz Truss and her disastrous mini-budget saw gilts yields surge in September 2022 and they have come under renewed pressure over the past year as concerns over UK borrowing resurfaced. At the recent high point, the yields on long-dated 30-year gilts had risen by 4.1 percentage points since 2022, which is 150 basis points more than the US and 100 basis points higher than for the eurozone, according to the IPPR. The report said this was likely to have been driven by market doubts over the Government's plans to bring down UK borrowing and whether they could be delivered. The Bank of England also added further pressure to gilts with its programme to sell off its stock of government bonds at a faster pace than other central banks, the IPPR added. But gilt yields have eased back in recent months - noticeably since the Chancellor's pre-budget speech and falling further since the fiscal event on November 26, when she outlined a series of tax hikes and moves to repair the public finances.

