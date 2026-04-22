A British-born man suspected of killing three people in the US state of Georgia has died in jail.

Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday evening local time, according to a statement from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials tried to save Adon Abel, a US Navy veteran, but he was later pronounced dead.

A cause of death was not given, and there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

He had been charged with the murders of Lauren Bullis, an employee of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Prianna Weathers, following a spate of shootings near Atlanta that officials described as an “act of pure evil”.

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