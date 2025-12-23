A British teenager has been stabbed to death in Portugal before the suspect allegedly died in a gas explosion.

The 13-year-old was killed in the town of Tomar on Tuesday.

The suspect, who is believed to be his mum’s ex-partner, later died following an explosion reportedly sparked by a gas leak.

The alleged attacker reportedly turned on the gas, setting off the fatal explosion, it is understood,

The boy was stabbed with a bladed before the alleged attacker barricaded himself inside the house, according to local media.

His mother was also injured in the blast and taken to Tomar Hospital, where she is being treated for minor physical injuries and receiving psychological assistance.

