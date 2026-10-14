British businesses risk being caught in ‘crossfire’ of hostile state attacks, the Chairman of the National Preparedness Commission warns. Picture: Amazing Aerial/Alamy

By EJ Ward

British businesses must prepare to keep operating when power, internet connections and vital supplies fail, a leading preparedness expert has warned, as hostile states increasingly target the systems the country depends on.

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Writing for LBC Opinion, Lord Harris, chair of the National Preparedness Commission, said companies could suffer serious disruption and financial damage without ever being the intended target of an attack, because of their reliance on digital services and supply chains stretching around the world. His warnings come as MI5 chief Sir Ken McCallum said on Tuesday that Britain’s adversaries were targeting businesses and communities through sabotage, arson and cyber attacks. In his annual threat update, he warned that disruption to banking, airports and hospitals could prevent people accessing their money, travelling or receiving treatment. Lord Harris said the range of threats facing organisations meant they needed to ask basic questions about how they would cope if the services they normally take for granted suddenly disappeared. “Which functions absolutely have to continue? Who needs to make decisions? How do they communicate if their usual systems are unavailable? What happens if staff cannot get into work, the internet goes down or power is lost?” he wrote ahead of an appearance at the DTX + UCX London conference. Read more: 'In this new world, we should expect to be tested': MI5 chief warns of 'radical' new threats to Britain's national security Read more: 'In this new world, we should expect to be tested': MI5 chief warns of 'radical' new threats to Britain's national security

His intervention comes amid growing concern about attacks that fall short of conventional warfare but can still cause widespread disruption to everyday life. “Cyber attacks, drones, interference with satellite signals, threats to undersea cables and the use of proxies to carry out physical attacks are all part of the threat landscape today,” Lord Harris said. He warned that businesses which do not consider themselves likely targets could nevertheless be exposed when an attack hits a supplier or a service they rely on. “The majority of businesses may not be the intended or primary target for nation state attacks. However, every business is dependent on digital and complex global supply chains,” he said. “So they can often get caught in the crossfire, interrupting their operations while inflicting significant financial damage.” Sir Ken said MI5’s workload involving state threats had quadrupled over the past decade, with the service now devoting more resources to countering them than during the Cold War. He also highlighted a destructive cyber attack on a British energy generator and urged businesses in critical sectors to act on security advice before an incident. “The day before, not the morning after,” he said. Read more: AI could give terrorists access to bioweapons if guardrails fail – MI5 chief