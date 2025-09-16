People are at the heart of every business.

But right now, firms in every part of the UK are facing significant workforce challenges. The national insurance hike has ramped up the cost of employment.

Meanwhile, job vacancies are hard to fill because of the ongoing skills crisis – and every year, hundreds of thousands of people are leaving the workforce due to ill health.

It’s a perfect storm, with damaging impacts on business and economic growth. British Chambers of Commerce data shows business sentiment at its worst level since 2022.

The issues facing firms were clear to see in this morning’s alarm call of labour market data from the ONS. Unemployment, while steady, remains historically high.

There are fewer vacancies. And average earnings remain way above inflation.

When the BCC recently spoke to 4,500 SMEs in every part of the UK – the message back was clear. Labour costs are biggest cost pressure for businesses, cited by 73% of respondents.

Last week I spoke to the owner of a car dealership in Hampshire. He told me his overheads have gone up £350,000 in the last year. He’s had to lay people off, and sadly feels it’s no longer cost effective to take on apprentices. That’s not where we want to be as businesses – and not where we should be as an economy.

Worryingly, the rise in employment costs is likely to accelerate rather than slowdown. The Employment Rights Bill currently making its way through parliament will add more cost, complexity and restrictions on business. The Government’s own assessment put the cost to business at £5bn a year.

There’s only so much businesses can take. Without further amendment, the burden of this legislation will impact on investment, recruitment and growth.

Speaking at our conference in June, the Prime Minister recognised that he’d asked a lot of business since the Government had come to power. He acknowledged the national insurance hike has been painful for .

That’s why, ahead of November’s Budget, our message to the Chancellor is clear. No more taxes on business.

But this Budget is also an opportunity for Rachel Reeves to help people gain the skills they need for a modern economy. It’s also a chance to improve workplace health support, so more people are thriving in their jobs.

Whether it’s young people entering the labour market, people looking to return to work, or those wishing to develop in their career – they all rely on successful businesses.

The right decisions by the Government in the Budget will help firms to thrive. Stronger businesses will create better jobs and a more prosperous UK.