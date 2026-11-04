British healthcare worker to be evacuated to UK after testing positive for Ebola in DR Congo
Reuters reported that the patient will be treated in the UK after evacuation from DR Congo.
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A British healthcare worker is being evacuated to the UK after testing positive for Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
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The individual tested positive on Wednesday, a UK government spokesperson said, adding that the risk to the public remained low.
They are being medically evacuated to Britain for specialist treatment, according to an official document seen by Reuters.
The patient is in a stable condition and is expected to arrive in Britain on Wednesday or Thursday.
They will then be transferred to a specialist ambulance to a high-consequence infectious disease unit, Reuters reported.
The document quoted British authorities saying they did not expect the case to have a serious public health impact in Britain, and anticipated no disruption to international travel or trade.
"A British citizen currently in the DRC has tested positive for Ebola," the Foreign Office spokesperson said.
“The UK has well-established procedures for dealing with cases like this, and those processes have been activated.
"Further information will be shared in due course as appropriate. The risk to the UK public from Ebola remains low."
Reuters reported that the patient will be treated in the UK after evacuation from DR Congo.