A British healthcare worker is being evacuated to the UK after testing positive for Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The individual tested positive on Wednesday, a UK government spokesperson said, adding that the risk to the public remained low.

They are being medically evacuated to Britain for specialist treatment, according to an official document seen by Reuters.

The patient is in a stable condition and is expected to arrive in Britain on Wednesday or Thursday.

They will then be transferred to a specialist ambulance to a high-consequence infectious disease unit, Reuters reported.