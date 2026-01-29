China has agreed to relax rules and allow up to 30 days of visa-free travel for British citizens, during a visit by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Beijing.

The deal was struck following talks between President Xi Jinping and Sir Keir Starmer and will apply to both tourists and business travellers.

The agreement brings the UK into line with 50 other countries, including France and Germany.

"As one of the world's economic powerhouses, businesses have been crying out for ways to grow their footprints in China," Starmer said, adding that relaxed visa rules would help them expand abroad and boost jobs at home.

Sir Keir and the Chinese leadership also agreed to work towards an agreement on trade in services, setting out clear rules for UK companies doing business in China.

The three-day visit is also expected to see the PM sign a new cross-boarder security deal with China, with the agreement set to tackle the export of small boat parts to Europe in a crackdown on people smuggling.