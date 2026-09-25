British climber, 28, dies after falling from Spanish mountain
The 28-year-old was just 65 ft from the summit of Torre Cerredo when he fell 200ft on Thursday, according to local outlets.
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A British man has fallen to his death while climbing one of Spain’s tallest mountains.
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The 28-year-old was just 65 ft from the summit of Torre Cerredo when he fell 200ft on Thursday, according to local outlets.
The mountain is 8,690ft above sea level, making it the highest summit in both the Picos de Europa mountain range and the Cantabrian Mountains.
Emergency services in Spain received reports of the incident at around 1.30 pm on Thursday.
At the time of the report, the condition of the victim was unclear. Around an hour later, it was confirmed that he had died.
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His body was protected by firefighters until he was transported away by a Civil Guard helicopter. Two mountain specialists were lowered by winch to the site, accoiding to The Civil Guard.
A forensic search of the area was carried out, and his belongings were recovered.
The mountaineer’s remains have been transported to La Morgal, a regional sports, aviation and emergency services complex in Llanera near the Asturian cities of Oviedo and Gijon.
The incident was confirmed by a regional emergency services responder, who said: “The alert was received at 1.27 pm yesterday, reporting a person had fallen 40 to 60 metres and had possibly died.
“The Civil Guard was informed, and a rescue group doctor was sent to confirm the condition of the person who had fallen so the GREIM mountain search and rescue team could be deployed in the event of a fatality.
"At 2.18 pm the rescue doctor confirmed the climber’s death but had to remain at the scene, guarding the body, until 3.28 pm when the Civil Guard helicopter with the GREIM experts on board arrived in the area.
“The deceased person's remains were also transported in the Civil Guard aircraft to La Morgal, where funeral services were waiting, as requested by the police force.”
It has not been confirmed who initially reported the incident, or whether the mountaineer was accompanied or alone.
One local report has claimed he was near the summit when he fell, whilst another claimed that he was on his way down.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told the Mirror: "We are in contact with the local authorities following reports of the death of a British national in Spain."