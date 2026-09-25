The 28-year-old was just 65 ft from the summit of Torre Cerredo when he fell 200ft on Thursday, according to local outlets.

The 28-year-old was just 65 ft from the summit of Torre Cerredo when he fell 200ft on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

A British man has fallen to his death while climbing one of Spain’s tallest mountains.

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His body was protected by firefighters until he was transported away by a Civil Guard helicopter. Picture: Alamy

His body was protected by firefighters until he was transported away by a Civil Guard helicopter. Two mountain specialists were lowered by winch to the site, accoiding to The Civil Guard. A forensic search of the area was carried out, and his belongings were recovered. The mountaineer’s remains have been transported to La Morgal, a regional sports, aviation and emergency services complex in Llanera near the Asturian cities of Oviedo and Gijon. The incident was confirmed by a regional emergency services responder, who said: “The alert was received at 1.27 pm yesterday, reporting a person had fallen 40 to 60 metres and had possibly died. “The Civil Guard was informed, and a rescue group doctor was sent to confirm the condition of the person who had fallen so the GREIM mountain search and rescue team could be deployed in the event of a fatality.

The mountain is 8,690ft above sea level and the highest summit in both the Picos de Europa and the Cantabrian Mountains. Picture: Alamy