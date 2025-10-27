A British political commentator has been detained by ICE officers after his US visa was revoked and his speaking tour cancelled, reportedly because of his "criticism of the Israeli government".

"Under President Trump, those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed to work or visit this country," she wrote.

Sami Hamdi, who has appeared as an analyst and commentator on British and US TV networks, is currently being held in custody by US immigration, Homeland Security official Tricia McLaughlin said on social media site X.

"This individual's visa was revoked and he is in ICE custody pending removal."

The 31-year-old was detained at San Francisco Airport after he speaking at a gala for the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Sacramento, California, on Saturday.

He was scheduled to speak at another CAIR event on Sunday, the organisation said in a statement.

Mr Hassan is the latest to feel the effects of Donald Trump's sweeping immigration crackdown, which has seen foreign students and green card holders who have voiced support for Palestinians and criticised Israel's actions in Gaza deported.

As well as appearing on TV, Mr Hamdi is also the managing director of the International Interest, a global risk and intelligence company.

His detention will be welcomed several US Conservative figures, who have been urging the Trump administration to expel the analyst from America.

However, CAIR has called on the US government to release Mr Hamdi, claiming the detention was motivated by his criticism of the Israeli government.

"Abducting a prominent British Muslim journalist and political commentator on a speaking tour in the United States because he dared to criticise the Israeli government's genocide is a blatant affront to free speech," CAIR said in a statement.