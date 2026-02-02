The diversity drive has been initiated in some of the country's best known beauty spots after a review found many of them risked becoming 'irrelevant' in a multicultural society

By Frankie Elliott

Government officials are looking to attract minorities to the live in the British countryside after a report found it was too "white" and "middle-class".

The diversity drive has been initiated in some of the country's best known beauty spots after a review, ordered by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra), found many of them risked becoming 'irrelevant' in a multicultural society. A series of proposals have been laid out by National Landscapes to change these "very much white environments" - such as the Cotswolds and Chilterns.

The Chiltern National Landscape will launch an outreach programme in Luton and High Wycombe targeted at Muslims, after the report found ethnic minorities visiting the area was said to be "anxious over unleashed dogs". Meanwhile, officials in the Cotswolds said they were dedicated to changing its provision in an attempt to reach "the widest demographic". In its own management plan, the Malvern Hills National Landscape said: "Many minority peoples have no connection to nature in the UK because their parents and their grandparents did not feel safe enough to take them or had other survival preoccupations. This breaks down the oral traditions for learning. "While most white English users value the solitude and contemplative activities which the countryside affords, the tendency for ethnic minority people is to prefer social company (family, friends, schools)." Nidderdale National Landscape in North Yorkshire had "concerns" that ethnic minority communities would "be received when visiting an unfamiliar place" in the countryside. Surrey Hills management found that "some demographics are still under-represented in our countryside". The 2019 Defra-commissioned report on the countryside, overseen by author Julian Glover, stated: "We are all paying for national landscapes through our taxes, and yet sometimes on our visits it has felt as if National Parks are an exclusive, mainly white, mainly middle‑class club. "Many communities in modern Britain feel that these landscapes hold no relevance for them. The countryside is seen by both black, Asian and minority ethnic groups and white people as very much a "white" environment.

