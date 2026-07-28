Demi McDaid, 23, and Jack Farrelly, 30, from Edinburgh, were arrested last month in Sydney

Demi McDaid, 23, and Jack Farrelly, 30, from Edinburgh, were arrested last month in Sydney . Picture: NSW Police/TikTok

By Issy Clarke

A British couple face up to 15 years behind bars after police discovered a £5.7 million drugs haul in the boot of their rental car.

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Police allegedly found illegal drugs, believed to be ketamine, in the boot of a rental car. Picture: NSW Police

Demi McDaid, 23. Picture: TikTok

Days later, cops secured a warrant to search a nearby hotel where they seized a large number of mobile phones, ledgers containing details of drugs transactions and the equivalent of around £1,050 in Australian dollars. They also combed through a rental vehicle in a hotel car park, reportedly leased by Farrelly, where they discovered 105kg of the hallucinogenic drug in the boot. Detective Acting Inspector Alison Dixon, of New South Wales Police, said: “We will allege that the couple travelled from the UK for the sole purpose of taking part in illegal drug supply.” She said the couple were relying on the rapid turnover of short-term accommodation rentals to enable them to slip under the radar.

Cops seized 105kg of the hallucinogenic drug. Picture: NSW Police

She said cops had often seen "a lot of illegal activities come and go" through places such as hotels and Airbnbs and encouraged property owners to "be wary". Neighbours were suspicious of the 'tourist' couple after clocking that they didn't appear to have any luggage. They appeared at Sydney's Manly Local Court on June 30 and were denied bail. The pair will remain behind bars until they appear at Downing Centre Local Court on August 26.

Police also discovered almost £1,050 in Australian dollars. Picture: NSW Police