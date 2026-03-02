'It was mayhem': Brit honeymoon couple tell of terror as Iranian bombs fall metres from hotel in Dubai
Iran launched a wave of so-called suicide drone strikes on the Arab city over the weekend in response to Israel and the United States' deadly military operation
A British couple on their honeymoon in Dubai have spoken of their horror as Iranian bombs fell mere metres from their hotel room.
The couple, who arrived in Dubai on Friday alongside their three-year-old son, have told LBC of the horror as Iranian bombs fell across the city.
The pair, whom we have kept anonymous for safety reasons, captured the moment Tehran launched its barrage on the city on video.
Speaking to LBC, the couple said: "We arrived here on Friday and this is meant to be our honeymoon.
"The boys were playing football, it was just a normal day, then next minute, we hear a bang we looked at each other and were like, oh, that sounds like a bomb.”
Those bombs were intercepted by the UAE’s defences, they said, so the pair carried on about their day as usual.
But their honeymoon was quickly interrupted once again as Iran launched a second wave of deadly strikes, this time just metres from their hotel room.
The couple added: “We went upstairs to get ready to go out for food, I'm in the shower, and next minute, this massive bang and I knew that we got hit.”
Despite the chaos and panic that ensued, the couple managed to capture a video of the aftermath of the attack.
“We were just in a panic. Let's get out, because smoke everywhere. Let's just get out the hotel, run out, literally in a dressing gown into the beach, grab my little boy and we just wanted to stay away as far as possible from the hotel in case it gets hit again.
“It (was) mayhem. People crying, I'm trying to calm my little boy down, the baby was crying, saying, I want to go home. As we speak to you now, there's missiles getting intercepted; it's just continued throughout the night.”
Despite military action slowing down over the last 24 hours, Layla and her husband have remained inside, too fearful to leave their hotel.
"We've just been staying in the hotel in our room most of the time to be honest because it's just too scary to go out,” she said.
“Just in case anything happens. At least we're indoors.
“So we're just staying in, but to be honest with having a three-year-old, it's very hard because he wants to go and play outside, so we are braving it today, but when you're outdoors, you just constantly look at the sky and any slight noise you're terrified.
"I’m hoping it's going to end soon and we can get home safe.”
Airspace closures in the Middle East have resulted in a number of commercial flights being grounded since the attacks began on Saturday.
Nearly half of the flights scheduled to depart from London Heathrow to the region on Sunday were cancelled.
Analytics company Cirium said 24 of the 56 flights from the UK's busiest airport were axed.
Dubai has been targeted alongside various other countries in the Middle East, including Bahrain and Qatar in response to the US and Israeli blasts on Saturday morning which killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Blasts were reported in Jerusalem, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha in Qatar, and Manama in Bahrain on the third day of the conflict.
British Armed Forces are also responding to the suspected strike at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, which is home to thousands of British airmen and their families, at around midnight on Sunday.
Three British schools on the island have also been closed with immediate effect while and residents have been advised to shelter until further notice.
In response, officials in the UK are understood to be working on plans for the potential evacuation of more than 100,000 Britons from the Middle East.