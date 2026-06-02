Craig and Lindsay Foreman were arrested in Iran while on an around-the-world motorbike trip in January 2025

Craig and Lindsay Foreman have been detained in a Tehran jail since January 2025. Picture: PA

By Georgia Bell

A British couple who have been detained in Iran have lost their appeal against a 10-year prison sentence, according to their family.

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Joe Bennett has been campaigning for the release of his mum and step-dad since their arrest. Picture: Getty

Joe, who gave up his job to campaign for his mum and step-dad, said that the case had now been referred to Iran's Supreme Court, but it is unclear what the process and timeline are, and he added that the couple were effectively without legal representation. Craig and Lindsay have gone as far as resorting to a hunger strike in a desperate bid for freedom while being detained in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison. Craig is three weeks into his hunger strike – a point at which experts have warned can lead to permanent damage and organ failure, while Lindsay is 11 days into the process. Joe told the Mirror that in one of her last conversations with her son, Lindsay said: "We are not very valuable as hostages if we're dead, so they'd better open up a channel”. Shortly after the conversation, prison authorities promptly took away Lindsay and her husband’s phone cards. At one point, Lindsay was tricked by prison authorities into giving up her hunger strike. Joe said: "One of the cruellest aspects of this situation is that Lindsay and Craig have often been prevented from seeing or communicating with one another, so neither fully knew what the other was doing.

The family of Craig and Lindsay took their appeal to 10 Downing Street to mark 500 days of the couple's detention. Picture: Alamy