Lindsay and Craig Foreman have been detained since January and are said to be 'losing hope'

Craig and Lindsay Foreman have been moved to Evin prison in Iran. Picture: Foreign Office

By Alex Storey

The family of a British couple detained in Iran on espionage charges say they are 'living a nightmare' after the latest court hearing reportedly did not go to plan.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman arrived in Iran last December. Picture: PA

Mr Bennett said: "There was very little my mother could say. Her spirits were low. "She told me that a further recent court appearance last week had not gone well. "We had been told to expect a verdict rather than another appearance. "I don’t know exactly what that means, but I could feel she's losing hope." The detained couple's family met Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper earlier this month but Mr Bennett described the approach of the Government as "deeply concerning."

He said: "Right now, it feels like each side is waiting for the other to move first. "The British are waiting for a sentence before acting. "The Iranians are deciding what sentence to hand down. "And in the middle of this diplomatic stalemate are my parents, innocent people caught between two systems moving too slowly." Mr Bennett added: "It's been 10 months. "It feels like living a nightmare, one we can't wake from. "The horizon for their freedom feels hard to see, but with public support, I still believe we can get there."

Mr and Mrs Foreman's family met with Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper earlier this month month. Picture: Alamy