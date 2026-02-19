A British couple being held in Iran has been sentenced to ten years behind bars, their family have said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the couple's family said the sentence is "in line with the most severe politically motivated detentions of UK nationals in Iran".

The couple were taken into custody in Kerman in January of last year, during a motorcycle tour around the world, before being moved to the prison in the Iranian capital in October.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman, from East Sussex, are being kept in Tehran's notorious Evin prison on espionage charges, which they both deny.

Lindsay's son, Joe Bennett, said the family "are deeply concerned about their welfare" as he called on the British government to act quickly to get the pair home.

The Foreign Secretary has labelled the 10-year jail sentence “totally unjustifiable”.

“This sentence is completely appalling and totally unjustifiable,” said Yvette Cooper.

“We will pursue this case relentlessly with the Iranian government until we see Craig and Lindsay Foreman safely returned to the UK and reunited with their family.

“In the meantime, their welfare is our priority and we will continue to provide consular assistance to them and their families.”

Mr Bennett told ITV News they had been informed of the sentence last week and his family was “deeply concerned” for the pair’s welfare and the “lack of transparency” in their judicial process.

“My parents have now been sentenced to 10 years following a trial that lasted just three hours and in which they were not allowed to present a defence,” he said.

“They have consistently denied the allegations. We have seen no evidence to support the charge of espionage.”

He added: “We were previously told that once sentencing occurred, further action would follow. We now hope the UK Government will act decisively and use every available avenue to secure their release.”

This comes after the couple's son told LBC's Tom Swarbrick on Drive: "They're in Evin Prison, there's vermin in there. They found rats in their beds, there are rats in the kitchen.

"I mean, when you say they can wash, it's cold water. They have to buy soap and stuff from the shop, which is not always replenished.

"From all accounts, it's hell on earth. It's overcrowded, it's unsanitary, it's violent, it's dangerous.

"And if you don't buy fruit and veg from the shop, you're quite literally just eating rice and gristle. And, you know, it's tough because they're still going through that and they have been now for over a year.

"You see the sort of TV shows on the inside of prison cells - that is luxury compared to what they're facing at the moment."

This is a breaking story, more follows...