The 53-year-olds were jailed following their arrest in January 2025 while travelling through Iran during an around-the-world trip by motorcycle

Lindsay and Craig Foreman. Picture: Family handout/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A British man who has been jailed alongside his wife for 10 years in Iran for spying has criticised the Government for abandoning them in a war zone.

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Speaking from prison, Craig Foreman said he and his partner Lindsay feel “let down, alone and completely frustrated” with how their situation is being handled. The 53-year-olds were jailed following their arrest in January 2025 while travelling through Iran during an around-the-world trip by motorcycle. The couple, from East Sussex, and being held in Tehran’s Evin Prison after they were detained and sentenced on charges of espionage, which they deny. In a statement, Mr Foreman called on the Government to “step out of the shadows and help us”. Read more: Iran's missiles now capable of striking London, Israel warns - as Iranian regime denies attack on Diego Garcia Read more: Masked arsonists set four Jewish ambulances on fire in 'senseless' anti-Semitic attack in London

The pair were taken into custody in January 2025 during a motorcycle tour around the world and were later charged with espionage. Picture: Family handout/PA Wire

He said: “We are both currently serving 14 months into a 10-year prison sentence in Evin Prison, Tehran, for crimes that were never committed; spying for the UK and Israel. “We were charged based on falsified evidence that was fabricated to suit the maximum sentence. “Our Government are fully aware of this information and know we are 100 per cent innocent. “We are proud to be British, but by now we feel let down, alone, and completely frustrated by the lack of public defence by the people in charge of the Government.” He continued: “It’s very difficult to understand why our innocence has not been said publicly. We are not spies. The charges against us are simply not true. “I am asking you, Sir Keir Starmer, Yvette Cooper, Hamish Falconer and Hugo Shorter, you know we are innocent. “Go public with the information – you have to clearly step up, step out of the shadows and help us. Our lives are constantly at risk. “We are now in a prison in a war zone. We have gone from a challenging situation to a life-threatening situation. “You have chosen to give us zero information on what’s happening to us, what to do and where to go if the prison doors were to open. “There is a serious lack of commitment for our safety.”

The pair were taken into custody in January 2025 during a motorcycle tour around the world and were later charged with espionage. Picture: Family handout/PA Wire