British cyclist Finlay Tarling, 19, has died following a serious accident during the Volta a Portugal.

Tarling, the younger brother of Ineos Grenadiers cyclist Josh, was riding for the NSN Development Team when the accident occurred.

A statement on the team’s website said: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal today.

“Fin was a much loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Fin’s parents Michael and Dawn, his brother Josh, and everyone who was lucky enough to call Fin a friend. Rest in peace, Fin.”

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