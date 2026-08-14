British cyclist, 19, dies aged 19 following Volta a Portugal accident
Finlay Tarling was involved in a serious accident on Friday during the Volta a Portugal while competing for the NSN Development Team
British cyclist Finlay Tarling, 19, has died following a serious accident during the Volta a Portugal.
Listen to this article
Tarling, the younger brother of Ineos Grenadiers cyclist Josh, was riding for the NSN Development Team when the accident occurred.
A statement on the team’s website said: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal today.
“Fin was a much loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed.
“Our deepest condolences go out to Fin’s parents Michael and Dawn, his brother Josh, and everyone who was lucky enough to call Fin a friend. Rest in peace, Fin.”
Read more: Drivers walking and cycling more amid rising fuel prices
Read more: Cycling accidents in London nearing record high - with e-bike crashes making up a fifth of serious injuries
Tarling was taking part in the eighth stage of the race in the north of Portugal when the accident occurred.
The 166-kilometre stage, from Melgaco to Fafe, was the eighth of 10 stages and took place on Friday.
Race organisers and the Portuguese Cycling Federation posted on X their “most heartfelt condolences to the family of Finlay Tarling, to his team-mates, to the NSN Development Team, and to all his friends and loved ones.
“In light of this tragic event, the race will be neutralised until reaching Fafe and, as a sign of respect and mourning, the podium ceremony scheduled for today will not take place.”
The UCI, cycling’s world governing body, said on X: “The UCI is deeply saddened by the tragic death of British rider Finlay Tarling, who passed away following a serious accident during today’s 8th stage of the Volta a Portugal.
“The UCI extends its deepest condolences to Finlay’s family, friends, and teammates.”