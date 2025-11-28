British dad killed by speeding jet ski as partner and newborn baby watched on
The 28-year-old died of traumatic head injuries and blunt-force chest injuries, a post-mortem found.
A British dad died in a jet ski accident in front of his horrified partner as she held their four-month-old baby, an inquest has heard.
Ali Watson, 28, was critically injured when a “speeding” jet ski crashed into him in Dubai during an organised boat trip, Exeter Coroner’s Court was told.
The owner of the boat had hired two jet skis, one of which Ali had been riding, when the other ploughed into him.
The marketing manager died five years later due to the accident, assistant coroner Luisa Nicholson said.
Ali emigrated to Dubai with his partner Charlotte and their daughter, Soulie, back in September 2020, after he attracted an investor for his own business.
But just six weeks into his new ex-pat life, the horror accident happened.
Ali had previous experience riding jet skis while the other jet ski was being driven at high speed by an instructor with a female passenger on the back, the inquest heard.
The female passenger jumped off the jet ski moments before impact as she was terrified by the speed the instructor was going, the court was told.
Ali was hurled into the air and came smashing back down into the water after the collision.
His partner Charlotte saw it all unfold from the nearby boat while holding baby Soulie in her arms.
She told the court: “The last thing I said was ‘be safe, I love you. Even when I saw the crash I didn’t think the worst.
“I thought he’d have a broken leg. Death doesn’t go through your mind.
“When my friend said Char you need to sit down – I knew what she was going to say. I just felt my whole world had collapsed.
“I just remember screaming at the top of my lungs.”
She added that she struggled to keep going for their baby when she discovered out their life insurance policy wasn't active.
Now, she raises awareness to help others become financially aware on her TikTok account.
“Me and my baby had literally nothing. When you lose someone unexpectedly, life stops. You still have to pay rent or mortgage and bills.
“They don't stop but you have stopped,” she said.
Two men were handed suspended sentences for causing death by mistake following the jet ski crash.
Tributes flooded in for Ali following his death.
His mother said: “His untimely death has left us utterly heartbroken. Nothing will fill the hole in our lives that Ali’s passing has left us with.
“We’ve lost a devoted son, a loyal brother, an amazing uncle, a loving partner, and a doting dad in horrific circumstances.
“The world is unquestionably a poorer place without him in it.”