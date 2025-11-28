The 28-year-old died of traumatic head injuries and blunt-force chest injuries, a post-mortem found.

Ali Watson died following a jet ski crash in front of his partner and four-month-old baby. Picture: GoFundMe

By Jacob Paul

A British dad died in a jet ski accident in front of his horrified partner as she held their four-month-old baby, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ali Watson, 28, was critically injured when a “speeding” jet ski crashed into him in Dubai during an organised boat trip, Exeter Coroner’s Court was told. The owner of the boat had hired two jet skis, one of which Ali had been riding, when the other ploughed into him. The marketing manager died five years later due to the accident, assistant coroner Luisa Nicholson said. Ali emigrated to Dubai with his partner Charlotte and their daughter, Soulie, back in September 2020, after he attracted an investor for his own business. But just six weeks into his new ex-pat life, the horror accident happened. Ali had previous experience riding jet skis while the other jet ski was being driven at high speed by an instructor with a female passenger on the back, the inquest heard. Read more: British mum freed by ICE agents after being detained in California as newborn baby and husband watched on Read more: Police officer killed in motorbike crash ‘lived life defined by dedication’

Tributes flooded in for Ali following his death. Picture: GoFundMe