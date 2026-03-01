The Conservatives have accused Labour of failing to protect the UK from foreign interference, claiming British democracy is “under attack”.

The party is set to call on MPs to vote down the Government’s proposed democratic reforms on Monday, arguing it “opens the door to electoral fraud” and does not do enough to tackle foreign interference from China.

Shadow communities secretary Sir James Cleverly said: “British democracy is under attack.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine, foreign cyberattacks on British politicians and institutions, and the transnational repression and espionage by the Chinese state, have all exposed the scale of the risks we now face.”

