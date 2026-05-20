Britain's second most senior diplomat in Washington has left his post, the Foreign Office said early on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear why James Roscoe, the deputy head of mission at the British embassy in Washington, left, and the Foreign Office did not provide further details.

Roscoe was appointed to the role in July 2022.

Between September 2025 and February 2026, he served as Chargé d’Affaires to the United States after Peter Mandelson was sacked as ambassador over ties with the late convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

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