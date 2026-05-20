British deputy ambassador in Washington abruptly leaves post
Roscoe was appointed to the role in July 2022
Britain's second most senior diplomat in Washington has left his post, the Foreign Office said early on Wednesday.
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It was not immediately clear why James Roscoe, the deputy head of mission at the British embassy in Washington, left, and the Foreign Office did not provide further details.
Roscoe was appointed to the role in July 2022.
Between September 2025 and February 2026, he served as Chargé d’Affaires to the United States after Peter Mandelson was sacked as ambassador over ties with the late convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
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He was tipped to replace Mandelson as ambassador, but this ultimately went to Christian Turner.
Mr Turner was appointed Britain's ambassador to the US in December, and formally took up the role in February.
Before becoming deputy ambassador, Roscoe served as the UK ambassador to the United Nations and has worked in postings in Sierra Leone and Iraq. and previously served as communications chief to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Roscoe was also the communications chief for Queen Elizabeth II and chief press officer for Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.
Roscoe could not immediately be reached for comment.