UK launches £140m drone drive as Britain braces for permanent confrontation with Russia
The UK will pour more than £140 million into drone and counter-drone systems in the first year of its new defence innovation body, as ministers warn that the country is entering a far more dangerous era of persistent, technology-driven threats.
Defence Secretary John Healey told the House of Commons that more than a third of the £400 million annual budget for UK Defence Innovation will be spent on developing and deploying drone capabilities to protect the UK and its allies, citing increasing Russian drone activity and wider hostile state behaviour.
UK Defence Innovation, launched in July, is designed to accelerate new technology into the Armed Forces while backing British industry, universities and high-growth small firms.
“I can announce today that UK Defence Innovation will invest over £140 million in its first year into new drone and counter-drone systems to protect the UK homeland and allies in the face of increasing Russian drone incursions,” Healey said.
The funding will be directed at British small and medium-sized enterprises, micro-SMEs and universities, reflecting the Government’s push to spread defence spending beyond prime contractors and into the wider technology ecosystem.
The announcement comes as Britain’s intelligence and military leadership deliver unusually blunt warnings about the scale of the threat posed by Russia, and the need for what they describe as a national shift in mindset.
Yesterday, the new head of MI6, Blaise Metreweli, usedher first major public speech to describe Russia as “aggressive, expansionist and revisionist”, warning that “the front line is everywhere” and that modern conflict now blends sabotage, cyber-attacks, information warfare and technological disruption.
She argued that intelligence and defence must be as comfortable with code as with traditional tradecraft, saying mastery of technology must “infuse everything we do”.
At the same time, the Chief of the Defence Staff, Sir Richard Knighton, warned that the UK faces a level of danger “more dangerous than I have known during my career”, calling for an “all-in” national approach that stretches far beyond the armed forces.
Against that backdrop, Healey also announced the launch of a £50 million competition for new Defence Technical Excellence Colleges, aimed at training the next generation of defence specialists.
“Our historic defence investment comes with a fundamentally new approach,” Healey said. “A defence dividend that is already boosting British industry, British jobs and British communities.”
The colleges will be open to further education providers in England and will deliver specialist training for roles ranging from submariners to cyber warfare and space operations, with the aim of building a skilled defence workforce by 2026.
The move mirrors warnings from senior commanders that Britain must rebuild not just military capability, but the industrial and skills base that underpins it. Earlier this month, First Sea Lord Sir Gwyn Jenkins warned of a surge in Russian activity in UK waters and said the country risked losing its edge in the Atlantic if it failed to “step up”.
The drone investment also sits alongside sweeping reforms to the UK’s military intelligence system, announced earlier this month, which created a unified Military Intelligence Services organisation and a new Defence Counter-Intelligence Unit.
Those reforms bring intelligence units from across the Royal Navy, Army, RAF, UK Space Command and Permanent Joint Headquarters under one structure for the first time, a move ministers say will speed up how intelligence is gathered, analysed and shared across land, sea, air, space and cyber.
The Ministry of Defence has said hostile activity targeting Defence and the Armed Forces has risen by more than 50 per cent in the past year, including cyber-attacks, threats to undersea cables, disinformation campaigns and efforts to disrupt critical infrastructure.
Launching the intelligence overhaul, Healey said the changes would give the UK “sharper insights into what our adversaries might do next” and help deter emerging threats before they materialise.
Despite the scale of the announcements, MPs across the Commons questioned whether the pace of rearmament is fast enough.
Father of the House Sir Edward Leigh warned that Britain’s current efforts still fall short of the response seen in the 1930s, arguing that the scale of the threat now demands a more dramatic mobilisation.
Conservative MP Stuart Anderson said the UK was “starting to fall behind some of our NATO allies” in rebuilding its defence industrial base.
Healey responded that the Government’s plans represent the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War.
“I’m proud of this Government’s commitment,” he said. “An extra £5 billion into defence in the first year, a commitment to reach 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027, ambitions for 3 per cent in the next Parliament, and alongside 31 other NATO allies, a commitment to 5 per cent by 2035 on defence, security and national security.”
Pressed on when the UK would hit the 3 per cent target, Healey repeated that it would be achieved “in the next Parliament”, while confirming that officials are “working flat out” to publish the long-awaited defence investment plan before the end of the year.
The spending push also comes amid growing concern about cyber and information warfare. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper warned this week that Russia is conducting sustained information operations across Europe, designed to erode trust and create constant disruption rather than deliver a single dramatic attack.
Security experts say the emphasis on drones, counter-drone systems and skills reflects a recognition that future conflict will be defined less by traditional platforms and more by persistent, low-level pressure across society.
As NATO leaders warn that Europe must prepare for a level of conflict not seen since the mid-20th century, the message from Britain’s security establishment is increasingly clear. Defence is no longer just about what happens on distant battlefields. It is about technology, resilience and readiness at home, every day.