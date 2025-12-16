UK pours £140m into drone defences as ministers warn Russia has made the ‘front line everywhere’. Picture: MoD

By EJ Ward

The UK will pour more than £140 million into drone and counter-drone systems in the first year of its new defence innovation body, as ministers warn that the country is entering a far more dangerous era of persistent, technology-driven threats.

Defence Secretary John Healey told the House of Commons that more than a third of the £400 million annual budget for UK Defence Innovation will be spent on developing and deploying drone capabilities to protect the UK and its allies, citing increasing Russian drone activity and wider hostile state behaviour. UK Defence Innovation, launched in July, is designed to accelerate new technology into the Armed Forces while backing British industry, universities and high-growth small firms. “I can announce today that UK Defence Innovation will invest over £140 million in its first year into new drone and counter-drone systems to protect the UK homeland and allies in the face of increasing Russian drone incursions,” Healey said. The funding will be directed at British small and medium-sized enterprises, micro-SMEs and universities, reflecting the Government’s push to spread defence spending beyond prime contractors and into the wider technology ecosystem. The announcement comes as Britain’s intelligence and military leadership deliver unusually blunt warnings about the scale of the threat posed by Russia, and the need for what they describe as a national shift in mindset. Yesterday, the new head of MI6, Blaise Metreweli, usedher first major public speech to describe Russia as “aggressive, expansionist and revisionist”, warning that “the front line is everywhere” and that modern conflict now blends sabotage, cyber-attacks, information warfare and technological disruption. She argued that intelligence and defence must be as comfortable with code as with traditional tradecraft, saying mastery of technology must “infuse everything we do”. Read more: MI6 chief warns Russia poses 'acute threat' as UK spies told to master tech for a global front line Read more: Russia hits back with legal action amid European plan to loan $90bn in frozen cash to Ukraine

At the same time, the Chief of the Defence Staff, Sir Richard Knighton, warned that the UK faces a level of danger “more dangerous than I have known during my career”, calling for an “all-in” national approach that stretches far beyond the armed forces. Against that backdrop, Healey also announced the launch of a £50 million competition for new Defence Technical Excellence Colleges, aimed at training the next generation of defence specialists. “Our historic defence investment comes with a fundamentally new approach,” Healey said. “A defence dividend that is already boosting British industry, British jobs and British communities.” The colleges will be open to further education providers in England and will deliver specialist training for roles ranging from submariners to cyber warfare and space operations, with the aim of building a skilled defence workforce by 2026.