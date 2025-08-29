British drug mule, 19, caught at Heathrow with £420k worth of cannabis from Thailand jailed
A British teenager who was caught at Heathrow Airport with a large stash of cannabis smuggled into Britain from Thailand has been jailed.

Erihanna Sackor, 19, was arrested on June 2 with 14kg of the Class B drug, which had been vacuum-sealed and shoved inside her suitcase.
The teen was reportedly gifted an all-expenses paid trip to Thailand and was promised a £20,000 reward for importing the drugs to the UK.
But she was stopped in her tracks while walking through the green channel of customs.
The hospitality worker initially told Border Force officials that the luggage did not belong to her.
Abdul Kapadia, prosecuting, said officers later discovered that her suitcase and passport details "matched her name".
The teen had been in rent arrears and living at a YMCA hostel Hillingdon, west London.
Her flights and hotels in Southeast Asia were all paid for, the prosecutor said, adding that she was handed around £200 to spend while she was out there.
But the 19-year-old claimed she had visited Thailand as her father lived near there.
She said she met a 'ginger man' in a nightclub who 'took the money off me and never gave [it] back'.
Sackor was threatened with 'sexual innuendos' and shown 'very unpleasant images' of what could happen to her if she did not deliver the drugs, the court heard.
She appeared by video link from HMP Bronzefield after previously admitting to one count of importing class B drugs.
Her defence team argued she had little understanding of the scale of the operation, was 'remorseful” and 'vulnerable'.
Defence lawyer Jo Morris said: "This is a person who was involved through pressure when she got to Thailand.
"She has a fairly deprived background. She attended a behaviour correction school which is known to social care services.
"She was in the care of her mother who struggled with her own mental health.
"She was evicted from a YMCA hostel because she owed rent arrears which does not suggest she had the most stable background. Her vulnerability was exploited."
The sentencing judge argued Sackor was a "knowing and willing participant" in the drugs operation and did in fact have some knowledge of the extent of the operation.
Ms Recorder Amanda Pinto KC told the teen: "You deliberately went out to Thailand to smuggle drugs back to this country.
"You did it because you expected to get £20,000 which is a very significant amount of money for someone in your position.
"As you found out when you got there, things were not as enjoyable as you hoped, and I accept you were subject to unpleasant threats in terms of sexual innuendos and very unpleasant images of what might happen to you if you didn't go through with things.
"But you were a knowing and willing participant in this scheme. You became part of an organised criminal group.
"You had no influence on those high up the chain, but you did have some awareness of the scale of the operation. You are exactly the sort of vulnerable person that these gangs often exploit.
"I did consider a suspended sentence, but my concern is your knowledge of the enterprise and the fact you may not have anywhere to live if you are released."
Sackor was slapped with a 15-month prison sentence and ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge.