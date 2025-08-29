Erihanna Sackor was slapped with a 15-month prison sentence for smuggling drugs into Britain. Picture: Police handout

By Jacob Paul

A British teenager who was caught at Heathrow Airport with a large stash of cannabis smuggled into Britain from Thailand has been jailed.

Erihanna Sackor, 19, was arrested on June 2 with 14kg of the Class B drug, which had been vacuum-sealed and shoved inside her suitcase. The teen was reportedly gifted an all-expenses paid trip to Thailand and was promised a £20,000 reward for importing the drugs to the UK. But she was stopped in her tracks while walking through the green channel of customs. The hospitality worker initially told Border Force officials that the luggage did not belong to her. Abdul Kapadia, prosecuting, said officers later discovered that her suitcase and passport details "matched her name". Read more: Brit drug mule mum, 24, caught 'smuggling cannabis from Thailand into Germany' avoids jail Read more: Brit 'drug mule' Bella Culley 'branded with hot iron and forced into trafficking', lawyer says

Police seized 14kg of cannabis. Picture: Border Force

The teen had been in rent arrears and living at a YMCA hostel Hillingdon, west London. Her flights and hotels in Southeast Asia were all paid for, the prosecutor said, adding that she was handed around £200 to spend while she was out there. But the 19-year-old claimed she had visited Thailand as her father lived near there. She said she met a 'ginger man' in a nightclub who 'took the money off me and never gave [it] back'. Sackor was threatened with 'sexual innuendos' and shown 'very unpleasant images' of what could happen to her if she did not deliver the drugs, the court heard. She appeared by video link from HMP Bronzefield after previously admitting to one count of importing class B drugs. Her defence team argued she had little understanding of the scale of the operation, was 'remorseful” and 'vulnerable'.

