A British woman who was facing 60 years in prison in America after she was caught with £15m of cocaine will return home in two years after striking a plea deal.

British beautician, Kim Hall, was charged with possession with intent to supply after being stopped in Chicago’s O’Hare airport with 43kg worth of cocaine packed into two suitcases.

The 29-year-old was originally facing decades behind bars, though she struck a deal in return for a guilty plea. She has has now been sentenced to just six years in jail.

Ms Hall needs to serve just half of the sentence and the year she has spent in remand will be taken into account, meaning she will be home in the UK in two years.

The arrest happened last year as a check by Homeland Security found the Class A drugs as Hall was due to board a connecting flight to Manchester after she holidayed in Cancun. Hall says the trip to Mexico was offered by a pair of British men she met on holiday a few weeks prior.

She told The Sun the duo asked her to transport $250,000 worth of cash: "I agreed to it because there was no reason not to. It was just money and I didn’t see anything wrong in it." She continued: "I had no suspicion that this was about drugs.”

Her father, John, told The Sun the whole family are "over the moon" at the reduced sentencing: “We feel we are the luckiest people on the planet – it’s better than winning any lottery. She is not a criminal and never has been.“

"We are still a bit concerned as to which prison she is going to serve her sentence in but regardless of that at least she only has to endure two years now and not 60.“

He continues: “Her release is two years away but we can start planning – I don’t mean any sort of big party but planning to get her life back on track and that will take some time because of everything she has suffered.”