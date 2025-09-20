Son of British elderly couple released by Taliban ‘ecstatic’ as parents return to UK
The son of an elderly British couple held by the Taliban in an Afghan prison for nearly eight months has said he is "overwhelmed" by their release as he awaits their arrival in the UK on Saturday.
Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, were released on Friday through Qatari mediation and after months of public lobbying. They lived in Afghanistan for nearly two decades.
Their son Jonathan Reynolds said he was “ecstatic and massively grateful” to the people who played a part in securing his parents’ release.
The Taliban said the pair had broken Afghan laws and were released after judicial proceedings - but the group have never revealed the reason for their detention.
The couple flew to Qatar for medical checks before travelling on to the UK, despite having a long-term home in Afghanistan's Bamiyan province. There were emotional scenes when they were greeted by their daughter after landing in Doha on Friday.
The couple, who got married in Kabul in 1970, were encouraged to flee the country when the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, but decided to stay as "they could not leave when Afghans were in their hour of need".
"We are looking forward to returning to Afghanistan if we can. We are Afghan citizens," Barbie told the AFP at Kabul airport after Qatar’run negotiations secured their release.
Their son Jonathan also expects his parents to return: "Their desire would be to carry on living there and to do the work they were doing,” he said.
"They have not just a heart for the people of Afghanistan, but they have strategy as well, and the work they've been doing has been very fruitful and has a massively positive impact," Jonathan said.
One of their lawyers also emphasised the Reynolds’ desire to return to Afghanistan, telling LBC it’s evidence of their “deep love for Afghanistan and the Afghan people”.
Tatyana Eatwell, who was a part of Barbie and Peter Reynolds's legal team, told LBC's Tom Swarbrick: "The couple have actually said that they would like to return to Afghanistan in the future.
"They say they're Afghan citizens, so that's quite remarkable after the experience they've been through. It is. And I think it's a reflection. I mean, the whole family, actually, both the children and Peter and Barbie have, you know, conducted themselves with huge amounts of dignity and resilience throughout this ordeal."
Ms Eatwell added: "I think Barbie's comment is a reflection of her and her husband's deep love for Afghanistan and the Afghan people. As I said before, they devoted their life and work to Afghanistan and they were deeply connected with the community there.
"And, yeah, I think sort of, they just have a great love and dedication for the people of that country. So it's not surprising that she would want to return one day."
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I welcome the release of Peter and Barbara Reynolds from detention in Afghanistan, and I know this long-awaited news will come as a huge relief to them and their family.
“I want to pay tribute to the vital role played by Qatar, including The Amir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, in securing their freedom.”
The couple have been running an organisation called Rebuild, which facilitates education and training programmes for civilians in Afghanistan, for almost 16 years.
They were first arrested as they travelled back to their home in Bamyan province.
In March, they were then moved to a maximum security prison in Kabul.
In April, their son Jonathan said his parents had "never heard one accusation or one charge".
He said the British government had offered to evacuate them when the Taliban took over, to which they replied: "Why would we leave these people in their darkest hour?"
Mr and Mrs Reynolds are now on their way home, where they will be reunited with their family later on Saturday.