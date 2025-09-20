Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, were released on Friday. Picture: Getty

The son of an elderly British couple held by the Taliban in an Afghan prison for nearly eight months has said he is "overwhelmed" by their release as he awaits their arrival in the UK on Saturday.

Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, were released on Friday through Qatari mediation and after months of public lobbying. They lived in Afghanistan for nearly two decades. Their son Jonathan Reynolds said he was "ecstatic and massively grateful" to the people who played a part in securing his parents' release. The Taliban said the pair had broken Afghan laws and were released after judicial proceedings - but the group have never revealed the reason for their detention. The couple flew to Qatar for medical checks before travelling on to the UK, despite having a long-term home in Afghanistan's Bamiyan province. There were emotional scenes when they were greeted by their daughter after landing in Doha on Friday.

The couple, who got married in Kabul in 1970, were encouraged to flee the country when the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, but decided to stay as "they could not leave when Afghans were in their hour of need". "We are looking forward to returning to Afghanistan if we can. We are Afghan citizens," Barbie told the AFP at Kabul airport after Qatar’run negotiations secured their release. Their son Jonathan also expects his parents to return: "Their desire would be to carry on living there and to do the work they were doing,” he said. "They have not just a heart for the people of Afghanistan, but they have strategy as well, and the work they've been doing has been very fruitful and has a massively positive impact," Jonathan said. One of their lawyers also emphasised the Reynolds’ desire to return to Afghanistan, telling LBC it’s evidence of their “deep love for Afghanistan and the Afghan people”. Tatyana Eatwell, who was a part of Barbie and Peter Reynolds's legal team, told LBC's Tom Swarbrick: "The couple have actually said that they would like to return to Afghanistan in the future. "They say they're Afghan citizens, so that's quite remarkable after the experience they've been through. It is. And I think it's a reflection. I mean, the whole family, actually, both the children and Peter and Barbie have, you know, conducted themselves with huge amounts of dignity and resilience throughout this ordeal."

An elderly British couple have been tearfully reunited with their family in Doha after being detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan for eight months. Picture: Getty

In this photo provided by Qatar Foreign Ministry, Qatari and British diplomats, left, pose with the released British couple, Barbie and Peter Reynolds, aboard a plane before departing to Qatar from Kabul, Afghanistan this morning. Picture: Qatar Foreign Ministry via AP

Ms Eatwell added: "I think Barbie's comment is a reflection of her and her husband's deep love for Afghanistan and the Afghan people. As I said before, they devoted their life and work to Afghanistan and they were deeply connected with the community there. "And, yeah, I think sort of, they just have a great love and dedication for the people of that country. So it's not surprising that she would want to return one day." Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I welcome the release of Peter and Barbara Reynolds from detention in Afghanistan, and I know this long-awaited news will come as a huge relief to them and their family.

Peter Reynolds meeting Qatari diplomats last month. Picture: handout