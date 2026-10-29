British families face the weakest growth in incomes since records began, economists have warned the day after John Healey's maiden Budget.

Tom Wernham, an economist at the think tank, said: “We are going to see very little growth at all, only coming in at about 2pc over the 10 years.”

It also warned that the Government's measures to give 'breathing room' to households will only cover a fraction of the expected rise in fuel and energy bills this winter.

Over the remainder of the decade, disposable income will rise by just 2per cent, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

The boss seeing off a pint of Chancellor's Choice after a long day at the office. pic.twitter.com/An8FNH7BFw

Households face a lower growth in living standards than even in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

The IFS has warned that energy costs are likely to rise by about £400 per household between now and next July. The Government's measures will save the typical family around £140 over the same period.

However the Prime Minister today defended the energy support announced in the Budget as “real help” when people “need it most”.

Andy Burnham told reporters at an East Midlands factory on Thursday: “We’re very focused on giving families as much breathing space as we possibly can.

“Often with a budget, people would have come home from work and said, ‘Well, this doesn’t help me. It’s always for somebody else’.

“Well, if you’re going to give that support to people in council tax bands A to D, that gets to the vast majority of the country.

“It is help, real help that will land in people’s bank accounts in January."

Mr Burnham brushed off analysis that there is a grim economic outlook for Britain.

He said: "The British economy is defying the expectations of forecasters, so this year we will grow more strongly. The growth forecast has been upgraded.

“The IMF (International Monetary Fund) said last week we’re the standout nation for deficit reduction, so it remains difficult because the world is difficult and the situation in the Middle East has an impact.

“But I think people should look at what the Chancellor said yesterday, see a country that has got a platform of stability in the economy. We’re beginning to defy those expectations, and I’m confident that we will go from strength to strength from here.”

The IFS said the Budget contained a “raft of fiddly measures” would do little to boost growth and warned it delayed tough decisions.

IFS director Helen Miller said: “The plan to reduce borrowing has been pushed back.

“This Budget has a raft of fiddly measures but very little that will move the dial on growth.”

She added: “Whether reductions in borrowing can actually be delivered depends heavily on public service spending plans, where growth is set to slow sharply after this year.

“History warns us to be sceptical of tight spending plans in later years of the forecast.”

Former deputy prime minister and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Nick Clegg meanwhile told an audience in Washington: “I just think one of the things that I find most irritating, certainly in politics, in my country, is this odd culture where people think that it makes political sense not to take decisions at all.”

The situation for British living standards is “grim”, with households set to be little better off than before the Covid pandemic even a decade after Covid-19 hit.

Energy shocks from the wars in Ukraine and Iran and the pandemic have all contributed to a dismal period for Britons, with increases in earnings being squeezed by rising costs.

In its latest assessment, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said real household disposable income (RHDI) per person was set to “fall slightly in the near term”, then partially recover as the energy price shock from the war in Iran eases.

“But, in 2030-31, it is only around 2% above pre-pandemic levels,” the budget watchdog said.

The Budget will face closer scrutiny on Thursday when the OBR and Resolution Foundation researchers host a post-Budget briefing.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that millions of households will receive £100 to help with soaring energy bills and high street firms will get a tax break.

Mr Healey said the UK was being battered by a global economic storm, with the Budget watchdog slashing its forecast for gross domestic product growth next year.

But he promised “to steer us through the global economic storms today, to chart a new course for Britain in the years ahead, to give people fresh hope for Britain’s future”.

Mr Healey hiked taxes on banks and gambling firms to provide “breathing space” he promised for households and high street businesses.