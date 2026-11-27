For a family turning down the heating, the test of how well governments are handling energy policy is simple.

Can we afford to keep warm? Can we trust the lights to stay on?

Sensible questions that deserve better than another argument about the wording of a climate declaration.

The failure to agree an overarching deal at COP31 in Antalya is a setback. But Britain cannot put its energy future on hold. The strongest reason to build a cleaner system is also the most immediate: protecting families from shocks they did nothing to cause.

I am Qatari, with decades in energy and its transition. I helped develop the South Hook liquefied natural gas project in Wales. I understand the connection between a tanker leaving the Gulf and a British family opening its heating bill.

As a father, with children studying here, calling the UK our home for 15 years, I know very well the challenges this winter will bring and understand the impact on millions of families of this week’s 26% energy price cap rise.

Britain can buy gas from a trusted partner and still be exposed if the shipping route becomes dangerous. A reliable supplier cannot guarantee a reliable journey. This year's disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has made that painfully clear.

The response is practical. Generate more electricity at home. Build the grids to carry it. Waste less energy in draughty houses. Combine renewables with nuclear power, storage and dependable backup. Each step can reduce exposure to imported fuel and political risk.

Insulation does not need a naval escort. Nor does the wind over the North Sea come with an invoice from a foreign government.

Clean energy is not free, nor its infrastructure invulnerable. Power stations and transmission lines cost money. Supply chains need protecting. Consumers deserve honest accounts of those costs, not promises that targets will pay their bills.

But doing nothing leaves families and businesses paying for repeated international crises through their energy bills. That is no strategy.

Some insist that protecting supplies means abandoning the transition. Others talk as though gas can disappear before replacements are ready. Both confuse a destination with a timetable.

Wind and solar output varies. Batteries, interconnectors and flexible demand help balance it. For now, flexible gas generation provides backup. Removing it prematurely would make the system more fragile.

This is no blank cheque for producers. Methane leaks must be measured and cut. Liquefying and transporting gas creates emissions too. Investment must meet genuine security needs without delaying cleaner alternatives. The goal is shrinking dependence managed safely, not permanent dependence defended indefinitely.

Britain should take three steps.

First, press for a durable international agreement protecting passage through Hormuz and other vital shipping routes. It cannot be left to Gulf states.

Second, treat grids, insulation and electricity generation as national security investment. Judge projects by whether they provide reliable power at affordable overall cost. A wind farm awaiting a grid connection is no use at all to an ordinary British family.

Third, strengthen the gas safety net while we need it. Unlike oil, gas has no strategic reserve and no pipeline around Hormuz. Examine storage needs, arrange emergency cargoes and improve market information. Insurance is best arranged before the accident.

Preparation need not mean panic. On Friday, the European Commission said EU gas storage was around 70 per cent full, with no immediate supply concern. That warrants preparation, not predictions of inevitable shortages.

Security and affordability will not automatically deliver climate goals. Countries under pressure can choose dirtier fuels. That is why transition needs a credible safety net, not declarations alone.

Ministers must leave Britain less exposed to the next shock, protecting jobs and homes through investment and international cooperation. British families should not have to choose between a cleaner future and a warm home, or foot the bill for another failure to prepare.

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Omran Al-Kuwari is a fellow at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Centre and honorary senior research fellow at the Bartlett School of Environment, Energy and Resources, UC

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