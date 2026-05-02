The pair have cycled more than 30,000km (18,641 miles) through 31 countries and across four continents while fundraising for UNICEF.

George Kohler and his son Josh Kohler holding their certificates for three Guinness World Records. Picture: Platinum Live

By Ella Bennett

A British father and son have achieved three Guinness World Records titles after completing an extraordinary 30,000km cycling journey around the world, returning home to a hero’s welcome after nearly 400 days on the road.

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George, 57, and Josh Kohler, 23, from Norfolk, arrived back in the UK on Saturday, 2 May, where hundreds of people lined the streets to cheer them home as they completed their ‘Pedal the Planet’ expedition. Their global challenge has taken them through more than 30 countries across Europe, Asia, Oceania and South America, including Turkey, China, Vietnam, Australia and Argentina. On their arrival home, Guinness World Records adjudicator Joanne Brent presented George and Josh with the Guinness World Records titles for longest bicycle journey by a father and son, and most countries visited in a continuous bicycle journey by a father and son. They have also achieved the fastest bicycle circumnavigation by a father and son. Read more: London Marathon breaks record for most ever finishers in any 26 mile race Read more: Sabastian Sawe shatters world record at London Marathon

The pair at the top of the Andes pass, Chile and Argentina border. Picture: George & Joshua Kohler

Alongside the physical feat, the duo have raised more than £40,000 for UNICEF UK to support vulnerable children worldwide. George, a former British Army serviceman of 27 years who now works as a chimney sweep, said: “Cycling back into Norfolk and seeing hundreds of people lining the streets for us was something I don’t think either of us will ever forget. After 400 days on the road, to finish like that was incredibly emotional. “Over the year, there were days where it was just about putting one pedal stroke after another, getting through the heat, the climbs or the relentless headwinds. “But then there were moments where you look around and realise you’re somewhere extraordinary, riding through the Australian outback, climbing high into the Andes, or arriving in a village where people welcome you like old friends. “To have shared all of that with Josh, and to now come home having completed it together, makes me immensely proud.”

George and Josh in Santiago, Chile. Picture: George & Joshua Kohler

Along the way, they tackled deserts, jungles and high mountain passes, climbing a total of 180,000 metres, the equivalent of 20 Mount Everests. Josh added: “That final ride home was surreal. For so long, the finish line felt impossibly far away, and suddenly we’re back in Norfolk with so many people supporting us – it was overwhelming in the best way. “The last year has been a huge physical, mental and emotional rollercoaster. There have been days when everything hurts, when the weather is against you, and you question why you’re doing it. “But then you remember the purpose behind it, and the people supporting you, and you keep going. “What has really stayed with me is the kindness of strangers. People we had never met before invited us into their homes, helped us fix our bikes, cooked us meals or simply stood at the side of the road to cheer us on. "That generosity has been one of the most powerful parts of the entire journey.”

George Kohler and his son Josh Kohler being welcomed by friends and neighbours. Picture: Platinum Live