This £37 billion industry has been tapping into new markets in every corner of the world. As the Cabinet minister with responsibility for food, I am proud to champion its success.

The quality of British food and drink is world-renowned – from Scottish salmon to English sparkling wine, through to Welsh lamb and Northern Irish dairy – and it’s in demand. The government is working in partnership with the sector to extend its global reach.

At the heart of this is a little-known group, which plays a critical role in increasing the sector’s exports. These are 16 government agri-trade attachés based across the world, with the sole job of cutting red tape, slicing through bureaucracy, and getting British food on foreign plates.

Attachés are part salesperson, part trade barrier remover; a real mix of diplomacy and business. They’re the perfect example of how business and government work together to the benefit of industry and the wider economy.

It is in part thanks to their work and this government’s interventions that this year we have seen some great successes of this partnership working in practice – our Scotch whisky has gained protected status across South America’s largest economies, UK dairy products can now access Egyptian markets, and we secured a new multi-million pound pork export deal with Mexico.

These are just some of the 41 trade barriers we’ve pulled down so far this year – estimated by industry to be worth nearly £100 million to the British food and drink sector.

The attachés' work means more profit for businesses and added growth for the UK economy. For the half a million people employed in the sector, rural communities and farmers who produce our food, it’s a resounding success story.

Yet there are still billions of pounds in untapped export potential in the agri-food sector, and I am determined to unlock it. This week, our attachés return to the UK to share insights with producers, industry bodies and regional manufacturers.

I’ll be working closely with them and businesses across the sector to identify new opportunities to bring down barriers and understand how we can better prepare our producers to sell into global markets.

Government and industry are working hand in hand to create economic benefits for businesses and communities across the country.

So, whether it’s Scotch whisky in Sao Paulo or some British pork for Mexico’s famous tacos, our agri-trade attachés are working with the best of British business to sell our food and drink around the world.

Emma Reynolds MP was appointed Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs on 5 September 2025.

