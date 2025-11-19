A Russian intelligence gathering spy ship has been sighted on the edge of British waters - and shone lasers at RAF pilots who flew overhead to surveil it, the Defence Secretary has said.

The boat, operated by Russia's elusive deep-sea research unit GUGI, is designed to gather intelligence and map out undersea cables.

Hours after a damning report claimed the UK lacks a plan to defend itself against foreign military attacks, John Healey said the research vessel Yantar had been spotted north of Scotland.

Revealing the ship's location at a Downing Street press conference Mr Healey said: "As I speak a Russian spy ship, the Yantar, is on the edge of UK waters, north of Scotland, having entered the UK's wider waters over the last few weeks. This is a vessel designed for gathering intelligence and mapping out undersea cables.

"We deployed a Royal Navy frigate and RAF plans to monitor and track this vessel's every move, during which the Yantar directed lasers at our pilots. That Russian action is deeply dangerous, and this is the second time this year that this ship began to deploy to UK waters.

"So my message to Russia and to Putin is this we see you, we know what you're doing, and if the Yantar travels south this week, we're ready."

The incident is the second time in a year the Yantar has been sighted in waters close to Britain. Last November, the ship was sent packing after "loitering over UK critical undersea infrastructure"

Mr Healey said that actions to intercept and monitor the boat again were a "demonstration of a British readiness to act, a British capability to act."

He added: "It isn't just a naval operation - it's part of a Russian programme... that is designed to have capabilities which can undertake surveillance in peacetime and sabotage in conflict.

"Make no mistake: we will not tolerate a threat to the British people's essential connections underwater."

Both Poland and Romania launched jets overnight in response to a Russian bombardment in western Ukraine near their borders.

Russia unleashed 470 attack drones and 48 missiles across Ukraine, striking the western cities of Lviv and Ternopil.

Two German Eurofighters and two Romanian F-16 fighter jets were scrambled as Romania’s defence ministry warned citizens in the southeastern counties of Tulcea and Galati to take cover.

The ministry said radar first picked up the signal of a drone 8 km inside national airspace.

Earlier today in a damning report MPs said that Britain wasn't prepared to defend itself from a military attack. The government promised to boost readiness with new factories to make munitions and military explosives.