UK officials have 'established the basis' to capture hundreds of oil tankers under an existing law

Britiain could be given the green light to sieze hundreds of tankers from Russia's shadow fleet. Picture: X

By Jacob Paul

British troops could be given the green light to seize hundreds of Russian shadow fleet tankers after the government identified a legal justification for such operations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

UK officials have reportedly established the legal basis to capture oil tankers under the Sanctions and Money Laundering Act 2018. It means any sanctioned vessels caught flying false flags are at risk of being targeted by large joint military operations involving the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, special forces and Nato allies, according to the Times. It comes after a sanctioned Russian tanker was spotted sailing through the English Channel just one day after the US and its allies seized a Kremlin-flagged vessel called the Marinera off the coast of Iceland. The UK confirmed its involvement in the Marinera’s seizure, noting links to both Russia and Iran, the MoD has confirmed. The seizures were conducted as part of the US Coast Guard's dual operation to seize Venezuela-linked oil tankers in a "meticulously coordinated" operation, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. Read more: US 'seizing' Venezuela linked tanker in Caribbean marking fifth grab in recent weeks Read more: Sanctioned Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker is sailing through the English Channel

The UK confirmed it's invovlement in the US seizure of the Marinera. Picture: Reuters

The UK has sanctions against 520 vessels linked to Russia’s shadow fleet tankers shipping oil, raking in huge profits for the Kremlin amid its war in Ukraine. Many are thought to be sailing without legitimate flags, meaning they could face military intervention. Last week, Defence Secretary John Healey said such captures are about "protecting the British people and our nation." Speaking following the seizure of the Marinera, he said the mission achieved three objectives - to enforce counter-Iran sanctions, to tackle the threat posed by "expanding shadowy maritime activity", and to "reinforce British homeland defence and security." He added: "By assisting our US allies in taking this ship off the seas, we are protecting the British people and our nation.

Secretary of State for Defence John Healey said tanker seizures protect 'the British people and our nation'. Picture: Getty

"So this is a stark reminder that our world is changing. It is less predictable and more dangerous, and this operation and the shadow fleet show the global links between the security threats faced by the UK and its allies. "And the shadow fleet itself is vital to Putin’s ongoing illegal invasion of war in Ukraine." Ministers have since been looking at what measures justify Britain’s military intervention in tanker seizures. A defence source told the Times plans are in their “early days” but said there could be a “big” joint operation similar to the capture of the Marinera last week. “There is a broader appetite across Europe to do more, so it could be the UK contributing more to other European nations’ operations or doing something jointly. These types of things are quite complex,” the source added. The new legal basis could mean sanctioned vessels without legitimate flags could be targeted by the military and may not be restricted to UK-sanctioned vessels. But the UK must first reportedly confirm that the ship is legally stateless before launching a raid, it is understood, meaning it is either not legitimately registered with any country, is flying a fake flag, or has been disowned by the country whose flag it is sailing under.