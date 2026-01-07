General Sir Richard Shirreff was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

British troops could be required to fire on Russian forces in Ukraine under plans being discussed by the UK and France, a former senior NATO commander has warned, as Downing Street confirmed British armed forces would be deployed on the ground following any ceasefire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, General Sir Richard Shirreff, former Deputy Supreme Commander of NATO in Europe, said peace would not be achieved through negotiation alone. “There’s not going to be a peace until Russia is forced into it,” he said. “But at least now there is a clear plan from France and the UK to provide a reassurance force or an enforcement force. But it’s got to be the right capability, and it’s got to have the right numbers, the means, and there’s got to be proper capabilities.” Sir Richard warned that proposals emerging from talks in Paris lacked detail and risked understating the scale of what would be required to hold the line against Moscow. “This statement yesterday from Paris is pretty light on detail, and these are exactly the sort of things that need to be bottomed out,” he said. “But the bottom line is also that this can’t be a lightly armed ‘blue beret-type peacekeeping force, UN style. It’s got to be prepared to enforce peace. “And enforcing peace means being prepared to overmatch the Russians, and that means also being prepared to fight them if necessary.” Read more: Showdown in the North Atlantic: Russia sends 'warships and submarine' to Venezuelan tanker hunted by US and British forces Read more: UK and France to send forces to Ukraine in event of ceasefire with Russia - as Starmer swerves Greenland question

Asked directly whether that could mean British troops firing on Russian military personnel in Ukraine, Sir Richard replied: “We could.” Pressed on whether that prospect was alarming, he said it was unavoidable if peace was to last. “Yeah, it is. But it’s realistic that there’s not going to be a lasting peace until Russia is forced into it and forced to accept Ukraine as a sovereign state and Zelenskyy as president,” he said. “And thus far, we’ve seen no indication at all that Russia is prepared to acquiesce with the discussions that we saw in Paris yesterday.” The comments come after Number 10 confirmed that British armed forces would be deployed on Ukrainian soil in the event of a ceasefire with Russia. Speaking at a joint press conference in Paris alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said “military hubs” would be established across Ukraine once a peace deal had been reached. A subsequent statement from Number 10 said the signing of a joint declaration paved the way for a legal framework allowing French and UK forces to operate in Ukraine. “The signing of the declaration paves the way for the legal framework to be established for French and UK forces to operate on Ukrainian soil, securing Ukraine’s skies and seas and building an armed forces fit for the future,” the statement said. It added that discussions had gone into greater detail about how the deployment would function on the ground. “Alongside our plans for a co-ordination cell, post-ceasefire the UK and France will also establish ‘military hubs’ across Ukraine to enable the deployment and build protected facilities for weapons and military equipment to support Ukraine’s defensive needs.”

The warning comes after itw as revealed British armed forces will be deployed on the ground in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia. Picture: Alamy