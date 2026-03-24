An allied base in Northern Iraq was attacked overnight.

The Rapid Sentry ground-based missile system. Picture: RAF

By Henry Moore

British troops shot down over a dozen Iranian “suicide” drones over an allied base in northern Iraq last night.

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RAF Regiment gunners based in Erbil used Britain’s Rapid Sentry ground-based missile system to destroy the 14 aircraft as they descended on the base, according to reports. This would mark the most drones shot down by British forces in a single night since the US and Israel launched their war on Iran last month. According to British intelligence, Iran has stepped up its attempts to hit allied bases in the Gulf in recent days, despite Donald Trump’s claim peace talks are underway. It comes as Mr Trump appeared to shift the blame for his war against Iran onto his defence chief Pete Hegseth, amid growing anger at the US' ongoing military operation. Read more: 'You were the first to speak up': Trump suggests unpopular Iran war was Pete Hegseth’s idea

Speaking at a conference in Tennessee, the US President appeared to throw the Secretary of War under the bus as pressure mounts at home and abroad for the American leader to make peace with Tehran. Mr Trump said: “I called a lot of our great people... and I said, ‘Let's talk. We got a problem in the Middle East. We have a country known as Iran that, for 47 years, has been just a purveyor of terror, and they're close to a nuclear weapon.''' Turning to Mr Hegseth, he added: “And Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up. And you said, “Let’s do it, because you can’t let them have a nuclear weapon."' Mr Hegseth made an awkward smile as his boss went on discussing negotiations with Iran, which he claimed Tehran had “started last night”. “I think they’re very good. They want peace… they’ve agreed they will not have a nuclear weapon, you know etc., etc., but we’ll see. You have to get it done. But I would say there’s a very good chance,” Mr Trump added. Mr Hegseth has held press briefings with reporters at the Pentagon and shared US military objectives such as taking out Iran’s ballistic missile programme, drone production and naval capabilities. He has also repeatedly hit out at the media for negative coverage of the war. Speaking to media on Thursday, Mr Hegseth refused to clarify when the US would wind down its military operations in Iran, telling reporters “we wouldn’t want to set a definitive timeframe”. But he claimed the US is “very much on track”, adding that Mr Trump will make the final call on how it concludes.

It comes as a wave of missiles was fired at Israel on Monday, a day after Mr Trump declared peace talks with Tehran had been "good and constructive". Air raid sirens and blasts from interceptions could be heard across Tel Aviv, with six people said to have been lightly injured in the strikes. Iran also hit the Eilat area in southern Israel, as well as the cities of Dimona and Yeruham. Mr Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff has now travelled to Pakistan for peace talks with Iran after the US President postponed his threatened strikes on Tehran's power plants if it did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Mr Witkoff, a key figure in the Trump administration, has offered to host in-person talks after the American leader told Iran's rulers that they had "one more chance" to make a deal to end the war. However, there is no sign of any meaningful Iranian figure joining Mr Witkoff in Pakistan and the Strait, through which a fifth of the world’s oil usually flows, is still in effect closed by Iran. Mr Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform on Monday that the US and Iran had held 'very good and productive' conversations about a "complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East".