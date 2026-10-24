Some 2,500 troops were involved in the exercise, including 600 British and French paratroopers dropped from four RAF A400M Atlas aircraft

The drills come at a time of heightened tension in Europe (file photo). Picture: VDWI Aviation/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Thousands of British and French troops have taken part in a wargame designed to show how Nato territory could be defended against an attack.

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A British paratrooper performing a training exercise at RAF Brize Norton 2025. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said: “The threats we face in the 21st century require an updated, modern approach to warfare – and our adaptable armed forces are preparing accordingly. “Alongside our French and German allies, this large-scale training exercise shows we can deliver rapid, large-scale airborne power anywhere it’s needed to defend Nato territory. “This combination of troops and specialised equipment is what is required to deter our adversaries and keep Britain and our allies safe. ”Brigadier Ed Cartwright, commander of 16 Air Assault Brigade, said: “We have been given a realistic challenge to defend Nato territory and pitted against an enemy using drones and electronic warfare, which is what we would face on the modern battlefield.”