The pair, and the companies associated with them, have three months to prove where the money used to buy the properties came from, and that it was sourced legally

Two British nationals have had £50 million in assets, including a yacht (picture on file). Picture: Michael Wheatley/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Two British nationals have had £50 million in assets, including a yacht, frozen after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) secured an unexplained wealth order against them.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An unnamed man and woman have been made subject to the second such order to be secured since the power was brought into force in January 2018. The assets include a yacht worth around £1.9 million, a bank account worth approximately £2.6 million, eight vehicles worth around £600,000 and several high-value properties in England, France, Spain and Portugal, the CPS said. The anonymous pair, and the companies associated with them, have three months to prove where the money used to buy the properties came from, and that it was sourced legally. If they cannot – or refuse to – explain where the money came from, the CPS can apply to seize the assets permanently, without a criminal conviction. Read More: Tate brothers' lawyer claims $14m supercars and $50m yacht were rented, while passports were 'cardboard props' Read More: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could be called to give evidence in High Court fraud trial over £750,000 payment