British Gas has agreed to pay a £20 million settlement and compensate customers after it was revealed that debt agents had broken into the homes of vulnerable customers to fit prepayment energy meters.

The energy supplier will compensate customers who were affected in 2018-21, on top of payments that have already been made to those affected in 2022-23.

British Gas will also write off up to £70 million of energy debt for vulnerable customers as part of the agreement.

The now-banned practice saw energy companies apply to the courts for permission for debt agents to force their way into customers' homes and fit a meter if they fall behind on bills.

In one case, witnessed in an investigation by The Times, debt agents broke into a single father-of-three's home to install a prepayment meter during freezing conditions, and in another instance they force-fit one at the home of a young mother who had a four-week-old baby and was facing soaring energy bills.

Job notes showed British Gas customers had forced prepayment meter fittings at the home of a woman in her 50s who was thought to have "severe mental health bipolar", a woman who had "mobility problems and is short sighted" and a mother whose daughter "is disabled and has a hoist and [an] electric wheelchair".

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