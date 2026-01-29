Desperate search launched for missing British girl, 7, swept out to sea on holiday in Morocco
Inaayah Makda was sitting on rocks close to the beach in Casablanca when she was hit by a large wave on Wednesday
A seven-year-old girl from Blackburn is missing after she was "swept away by a wave" while on a family holiday in Morocco, an MP has said.
Inaayah Makda was sitting on rocks close to the beach in Casablanca when she was hit by a large wave on Wednesday, her family said.
Independent MP for Blackburn Adnan Hussain said he had spoken directly with Inaayah's father and aunt to tell them that the Blackburn community was "united in hope and prayer" for the missing girl.
Mr Hussain wrote: "I am heartbroken by the news that 7-year-old Inaayah from Blackburn has been swept away by a wave while on holiday in Casablanca.
"My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this unimaginably painful time."
In a separate post, Mr Hussain said he had made "repeated attempts at direct communication" with the Moroccan ambassador and embassy staff but was "incredibly disappointed" with their response.
He added: "After numerous unanswered emails and several attempts to get in contact over the phone, I went directly to the embassy and even after pressing them for over an hour, I was unable to communicate with either the ambassador or anyone from his office."
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British national reported missing in Morocco and are in contact with the local authorities."