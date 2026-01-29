Inaayah Makda was sitting on rocks close to the beach in Casablanca when she was hit by a large wave on Wednesday

A seven-year-old girl from Blackburn is missing after she was "swept away by a wave" while on a family holiday in Morocco, an MP has said. Picture: Family Issue

By Chay Quinn

Inaayah Makda was sitting on rocks close to the beach in Casablanca when she was hit by a large wave on Wednesday, her family said. Independent MP for Blackburn Adnan Hussain said he had spoken directly with Inaayah's father and aunt to tell them that the Blackburn community was "united in hope and prayer" for the missing girl.