A grandmother who spent 12 years on death row in Indonesia is to return to the UK.

Lindsay Sandiford was sentenced to death on the paradise island of Bali after she was convicted of trafficking drugs.

Police found cocaine worth an estimated $2.14m hidden in a false bottom in her suitcase when she arrived there on a flight from Thailand in 2013.

After spending over a decade behind bars in Indonesia, she will be repatriated as part of a deal signed by the Indonesian government.

A government source said today: “The practical arrangement will be signed today. The transfer will be done immediately after the technical side of the transfer is agreed.”

