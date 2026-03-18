Tom Pardhy, 38, passed away in Bangkok following the alleged poisoning on March 6, while his partner Naomi Raksha, 31, was left in intensive care

Tom Pardhy, 38, passed away in Bangkok following the alleged poisoning on March 6, while his partner Naomi Raksha, 31, was left in intensive care. Picture: GoFundMe

By Frankie Elliott

A British tourist has died and his girlfriend has been left fighting for her life in hospital after having their drinks spiked in Thailand.

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Tom Pardhy, 38, passed away in Bangkok following the alleged poisoning on March 6, while his partner Naomi Raksha, 31, was left in intensive care. The events organiser's death was described as "sudden, accidental and unexpected" by loved ones. Read more: British tourist in 'critical' condition after hot air balloon crashes in Mexico Read more: British holidaymaker, 60, one of 21 people charged in Dubai for 'filming missiles'

Mr Pardhy, a well-known figure in the music industry, had his death confirmed by his family in a heart-breaking statement on March 11. Picture: Instagram

Ms Raksha's mother Heather said the couple had been "given spiked drinks in Bangkok", as her daughter was rushed to hospital in a blue tuk-tuk. Upon arrival, she was "intubated in ICU due to poisoning and in recovery from a subsequent cardiac arrest”. The Brit, who is currently in a "rehabilitation centre", died “multiple” times before being resurrected and “slipping into a coma”. But her "loving" boyfriend was found unresponsive” about 24 hours later. Heather has now travelled to Thailand to be with her daughter, while her brother has set up a GoFundMe page to cover hospital bills and travel expenses. They have raised close to £10,000 at the time of writing. Mr Pardhy, a well-known figure in the music industry, had his death confirmed by his family in a heartbreaking statement on March 11. He co-founded his own events company We Concur and managed stages at countless festivals, working in the sector for over a decade. Outside of music, he was a life coach, a youth mentor and yoga instructor. His family’s statement read: "It is with indescribable grief and sadness that we are writing to tell you of the sudden, accidental and unexpected death of our dear Tom in Bangkok last Friday 6th of March.

Paying tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram, Ms Raksha called him her “best friend” and “rock”. Picture: Instagram

"We know this will come as a terrible shock to all his many friends. He was an absolute beacon of light in his East London community and beyond… From the festival circuit, to his beloved yoga community, we know he will be dearly missed by so many. "Our breaking hearts go out to you all." They continued: "We will share here when we have more information about a gathering to celebrate Tom’s life. "We are keeping what we know about the circumstances of his death within our close family and friends, and ask that any questions about exactly what has happened are not asked here. Please respect our privacy at this time. "We are deeply comforted in the knowledge that his last month in Thailand with his love Naomi was truly the happiest of his life. “Lastly, if you feel to write any posts honouring Tom’s life, that you please use the hashtag #TLPLOVE so we can all read them all. “With love from Joanna, Alex and Naomi (Tom’s mother, sister and girlfriend).” Paying tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram, Ms Raksha called him her “best friend” and “rock”. Naomi wrote: "On the morning of March 6 in Bangkok, my life changed in a way I never could have imagined. "I suffered a heart attack and was pronounced dead multiple times before slipping into a coma.

Ms Raksha, who is currently in a "rehabiltation centre", died “multiple” times before being resurrected and “slipping into a coma”. Picture: Instagram