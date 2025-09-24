A British tourist has drowned off a Spanish coastline after being spotted floating in the water while on holiday with his wife.

Emergency services were called by the woman to the popular Cap Sant Pere beach on Spain’s east coast just before 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, after her 58-year-old husband was seen struggling in the water.

Police officers and a lifeguard from a nearby hotel rushed to the man's aid before an ambulance arrived.

Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ambulance crews also treated the victim's wife after she suffered a panic attack.

A yellow flag had been up while the man was in the sea, signalling that bathing was permitted but that caution should be exercised.

