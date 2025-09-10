British horse racing fans face a day without fixtures as the sport's bosses protest against the Government's proposed tax rise on betting.

Racecourses, owners, trainers and jockeys have all refused to race today for the first time in modern history.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) announced the protest amid suggestions the existing three-tax structure of online gambling duties could be condensed into a single tax.

Meets scheduled for Carlisle, Uttoxeter, Lingfield and Kempton will no longer take place on September 10 and will be rescheduled.

Instead, those within the sport will head to Westminster to highlight the threat Chancellor Rachel Reeves' proposals pose to the £4 billion industry, which employs 85,000 people.

There are fears the current 15 per cent duty on racing could be increased to the 21 per cent levied on games of chance, which would seriously impact racing’s finances.