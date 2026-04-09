The policy would cost £4.5bn but could be funded by windfall profits from oil and gas companies

By Issy Clarke

Taxes from North Sea oil and gas companies could be used to subsidise a portion of energy for British households, a think tank has said.

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The government should provide every household in the UK with a set amount of cheap energy to heat two rooms, run hot water and key appliances like a dishwasher and washing machine, the New Economics Foundation has suggested. The proposal could see households save more than £160 from their energy bills with those on lower incomes to benefit the most. It would cost £4.5bn to implement but could be funded by windfall profits expected to be generated by oil and gas companies in the North Sea after a surge in prices following the US-Iran war. Poorer households would save 17% from their bill while those on higher incomes would save 11%, the NEF estimates, according to the firm. The think tank said the proposal would hopefully encourage wealthier households to invest in more energy efficient devices like heat pumps. Read more: Energy bills, fuel, mortgages, food: What the US-Iran ceasefire means for you Read more: Defence Secretary 'spotted in South of France' despite sky-high Middle East tensions after Trump's 'stone age' threat

It comes as the price of petrol at the pump reached its highest level yesterday since the Iran war started on February 28, at 190p a litre. Picture: Alamy

The proposal has been used successfully in countries such as Japan, South Korea, China and India and was rolled out by European countries like the Netherlands and Greece after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the NEF said. It comes as the price of petrol at the pump reached its highest level yesterday since the Iran war started on February 28, at 190p a litre. Oil prices briefly dropped by 15% yesterday after the announcement by Donald Trump of a ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday however have since risen once more amid wariness among investors of the fragility of the settlement.

Each household should be given enough cheap energy to heat two rooms, run appliances and hot water. Picture: Getty