A British national has been busted in Ibiza for his alleged involvement in a gang carrying out a string of robberies across the popular holiday destination using a stolen car.

The man has been accused of using a van stolen from the UK with fake number plates as a getaway vehicle, according to the Guardia Civil.

This includes a heist at a luxury goods store in Marina Botafoch - with officers later recovering €100,000 (£86,000) worth of stolen goods following a targeted investigation.

Named Operation Lezo Ball, police began probing the alleged gang after the theft of a van on 14 July in the Montecristo industrial estate.

Their inquiries led them to a group of British citizens staying in Sant Antoni, who had allegedly travelled to Ibiza with the aim of committing burglaries.

