British mum freed by ICE agents after being detained in California as newborn baby and husband watched on
Katie Paul, 33, was detained after turning up to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services office in San Diego
A British mother detained by ICE while holding her newborn baby has been freed and was able to spend Thanksgiving with her family.
Listen to this article
Katie Paul, 33, had turned up to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services office in San Diego, California, to finalise the paperwork required to secure her permanent residency.
Instead, she was slapped in cuffs by ICE agents who detained her on the spot during a raid before being taken into federal custody.
Her mother Jules Peters, 55, confirmed her release, saying: “Katie is exhausted, but is now resting at home.
“We are so relieved she is home. It was great to speak to her and Stephen, and the baby on a video call.
“We want to thank everyone who helped us, every single person who took the time to share our story and send messages of support.
“I’m hoping to fly out next week to hug them all.”
Katie was reportedly left stunned as she was taken away from her shocked American husband and newborn baby.
Confirming her detention, ICE said in a statement: “Individuals unlawfully present in the United States, including those out of status at federal sites such as USCIS offices, may face arrest, detention, and removal in accordance with US immigration law.”
Ms Paul admitted that she had overstayed her visa but insisted she was told by her immigration lawyer officials this is commonly forgiven when filing for a spousal green card.