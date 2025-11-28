A British mother detained by ICE while holding her newborn baby has been freed and was able to spend Thanksgiving with her family.

Katie Paul, 33, had turned up to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services office in San Diego, California, to finalise the paperwork required to secure her permanent residency.

Instead, she was slapped in cuffs by ICE agents who detained her on the spot during a raid before being taken into federal custody.

Her mother Jules Peters, 55, confirmed her release, saying: “Katie is exhausted, but is now resting at home.

Read More: Fears Chicago is descending into 'war zone' as Trump’s ICE agents accused of 'extremely brutal' crackdown

Read More: Trump confirms National Guard soldier shot in DC has died with another in critical condition