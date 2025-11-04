Jagtar Singh Johal has been behind bars since November 2017

Jagtar Singh Johal was detained by the Indian authorities on November 4 2017, just weeks after his wedding. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

"Faster progress" is needed to resolve the case of a British man being kept in an Indian jail, the Government has insisted on the eighth anniversary of his detention.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jagtar Singh Johal, a Sikh activist from Dumbarton near Glasgow, was detained overseas on November 4 2017, just weeks after his wedding in the south Asian country, and has remained behind bars ever since. The 38-year-old was acquitted earlier this year in a case in which he was accused of financially supporting a terror group, but he still faces federal charges from the Indian authorities which supporters say are effectively duplicate cases. Mr Johal has claimed to be subject to torture and his imprisonment was recognised by a UN panel as arbitrary detention in 2022. Read more: 'It was me against him': Hero opens up on moment he confronted Huntingdon knife attacker Read more: Rachel Reeves can’t build a fair economy on hungry children

Jagtar Singh Johal's wedding ring and a gold chain – the last gift he received from his mother before she died – have also been lost by the authorities in Punjab. Picture: PA

His family and the legal campaign group Reprieve say he has been detained on politically-motivated charges because he raised concerns about how India's Sikh community has been treated. Reprieve has also revealed for the first time that Mr Johal’s wedding ring and a gold chain – the last gift he received from his mother before she died – have been lost by the authorities in Punjab, after they were confiscated when he was arrested. The Prime Minister's official spokesman told reporters that Sir Keir Starmer had "consistently raised consular cases, including Jagtar Singh Johal" with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, including when they met last month. The spokesman added: "We will continue to make clear to the Government of India that faster progress is needed, and we are clear that a resolution must include an investigation into Mr Johal's allegations of torture."

Mr Johal's family are hoping to meet Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper. Picture: Alamy

Pressed that there had been no resolution in eight years, the spokesman replied: "As I say, the Prime Minister has consistently raised this case, among others. "We continue to make our position clear to the Government of India." Reprieve have since shared documents in which police in Punjab admitted they cannot find possessions that were taken from him on his initial arrest. This includes a gold wedding ring and a gold chain said to be worth £12,000, which he was given by his mother. The British national is entitled to their return as he was acquitted of the case brought against him in Punjab, and had applied to get his property back. Mr Johal's wife, Gurpreet Kaur, said: "It is impossible to describe the pain of being separated from Jagtar for so long. "We were just beginning our life together, full of hope and love.