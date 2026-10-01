It comes after police made five arrests earlier this week with those suspects all remaining on bail

A 27-year-old British-Iranian national has been arrested in connection to the terror plot near RAF Fairford. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A British-Iranian national has been arrested in connection to the suspected terror plot near RAF Fairford.

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A B1 bomber prepares to take off as police officers man a checkpoint near the base. Picture: Alamy

Searches of two properties have also been carried out in the same area. Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Vicki Evans said: "The investigation into circumstances surrounding events in Gloucestershire is hugely complex, and our specialist teams are interrogating multiple lines of enquiry. "As we’ve made clear, we’re looking at all possible angles – including possible foreign state involvement. "I’d like to thank the public for their continued support and patience whilst we work through this investigation." RAF Fairford has been used in recent months by US bombers after former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer granted the US permission to use British bases for "defensive" strikes against Tehran during the Middle East war. Counter-terror police have said a quantity of petrol but no explosive devices were found in the vans that sparked the security alert near the airbase.

Counter terror police are investigating whether Iran is behind the suspected bomb plot. Picture: Alamy

The five men initially arrested remain on police bail. It was revealed earlier this week that one of the five men arrested rang 999 on himself in the early hours of Sunday morning. Armed police racing to the scene to round up the five suspects, who were arrested on suspicion of explosives and terrorist offences near the base. An hour later, a local farmer dialled 999 after discovering three vans blocking a road near the base but it later emerged that the authorities were already on the scene by then because the suspect had dialled 999 an hour earlier. Some 85 households were evacuated from their homes on Sunday morning, and slowly returned to normal on Tuesday.