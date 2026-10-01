British-Iranian national arrested in connection to RAF Fairford terror plot as
It comes after police made five arrests earlier this week with those suspects all remaining on bail
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A British-Iranian national has been arrested in connection to the suspected terror plot near RAF Fairford.
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Counter terrorism police confirmed today that a 27-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.
It comes after five British nationals, all in their mid-20s, were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences near the military base in Gloucestershire over the weekend before being bailed under investigation on Monday.
A second British man, 26, has also been questioned under caution.
Read more: Israel 'warned' Britain over 'Iranian-sponsored' attack ahead of RAF Fairford incident, Netanyahu claims
Read more: RAF Fairford suspect foiled 'bomb plot' by ringing police on himself
Searches of two properties have also been carried out in the same area.
Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Vicki Evans said: "The investigation into circumstances surrounding events in Gloucestershire is hugely complex, and our specialist teams are interrogating multiple lines of enquiry.
"As we’ve made clear, we’re looking at all possible angles – including possible foreign state involvement.
"I’d like to thank the public for their continued support and patience whilst we work through this investigation."
RAF Fairford has been used in recent months by US bombers after former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer granted the US permission to use British bases for "defensive" strikes against Tehran during the Middle East war.
Counter-terror police have said a quantity of petrol but no explosive devices were found in the vans that sparked the security alert near the airbase.
The five men initially arrested remain on police bail.
It was revealed earlier this week that one of the five men arrested rang 999 on himself in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Armed police racing to the scene to round up the five suspects, who were arrested on suspicion of explosives and terrorist offences near the base.
An hour later, a local farmer dialled 999 after discovering three vans blocking a road near the base but it later emerged that the authorities were already on the scene by then because the suspect had dialled 999 an hour earlier.
Some 85 households were evacuated from their homes on Sunday morning, and slowly returned to normal on Tuesday.
Donald Trump also waded in on Monday, describing that the alleged plot "might be" linked to Iran.
The president also added: "I will tell you, I would have said don’t let them have bail.
"I’m surprised that they released them. I wouldn’t have done that."
Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Israel handed Britain intelligence about the suspected terror plot.
Mr Netanyahu said his country warned UK authorities about the "Iranian-sponsored attack" shortly before Britain’s announcement of a ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.